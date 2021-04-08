Afghan authorities on Thursday declined to allow the landing of a Pakistani plane carrying parliamentary delegation

Protest_again said: Afghanistan should not humiliate Pakistan like that. That is just undiplomatic of them. They should have at least allowed to land and then sort the issue out. This is embarrassing to Pakistani parliamentarians. However, hopefully Pakistan will deal with this diplomatically. Click to expand...

So you wanted the Afghans to allow the plane to land and expose the Pakistani delegation to explosives or terrorist threats?This is a humiliation for the Afghans - they can’t even secure their main airport in the capital Kabul and provide security to an official parliamentary delegation visiting Afghanistan on the invitation of the Afghan parliament.Additionally - it is an insult & humiliation of the Afghan parliament by the Afghan government & Afghan security forces in that the Afghan parliament’s international guests couldn’t even land because of the failure of the Afghan govt & security forces to provide security.