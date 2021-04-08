What's new

Afghan authorities on Thursday declined to allow the landing of a Pakistani plane carrying parliamentary delegation

I

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,430
-7
7,684
Country
India
Location
India
The Afghan authorities on Thursday declined to allow the landing of a Pakistani plane carrying a parliamentary delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, reported 24NewsHD TV channel, quoting sources.


The flight of the Pakistani delegation kept hovering over the Kabul Airport for several hours but the Afghan authorities refused landing to the plane.


According to the sources, the officials at the Kabul Airport refused to budge as the Afghan parliament, which invited the Pakistani parliamentary delegation, failed to get clearance from the Afghan government.


However, the media wing of the Parliament House in Islamabad announced on Thursday that the visit of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed due to the closure of the Kabul Airport at the last moment, citing security reasons.


The Speaker was heading a nine-member parliamentary delegation to Kabul on the special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani, aimed at enhancing people-to-people contacts.


However, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan in a tweet said “Speaker’s visit to Kabul postponed as airport was closed due to security threat.”


He said “the plane was about to descend when the control tower informed of the closure of airport. New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations.”



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380072199290245123


According to the data available from the flight tracker Flightradar 24 and shared by an unofficial PIA enthusiast the aircraft circled for some time near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport, before heading back home.




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1380077874581999620


The delegation comprised Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, MNAs Shandan Gulzaar, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sajid Khan, Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Gul Dad Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Secretary National Assembly. The delegation was on a four-day visit to Kabul.


Prior to his visit the Speaker in a brief video message said he looked forward to closer ties with the people of Afghanistan. He said the delegation planned to hold wide-ranging discussions, including deliberations on the Afghan peace and cross-border trade.





According to Afghan website TOLOnews, Pakistani parliament speaker Asad Qaiser’s planned three-day visit to Kabul has been cancelled for security reasons, according to the head of the Afghan parliament's secretariat.


The visit was expected to happen on Thursday.


Reports of explosives being placed under a building near the Kabul Airport prevented a plane carrying Asad Qaiser from landing, said Reyaz Arian, the commander of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. “According to the reports, the explosive was placed a while ago,” he said.


In the meantime, the Afghan parliament's secretariat office said that Qaiser’s trip will happen in the near future.


www.24newshd.tv

Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,725
-44
2,798
Country
India
Location
India
Afghanistan should not humiliate Pakistan like that. That is just undiplomatic of them. They should have at least allowed to land and then sort the issue out. This is embarrassing to Pakistani parliamentarians. However, hopefully Pakistan will deal with this diplomatically.
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,895
0
11,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
In 1947 Afghanistan was a reasonably powerful country and Pakistan did not even have assault riffles

Fast Forward to 2021...

They wanna play.... Game on babes
Learn to live in peace with neighbours. Stop fassad fil arz... Or keep paying the price
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,064
68
44,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If anything that goes to show what a shambles the country's administration is.
The Afghan parliament invites them but the "government" stops it.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,313
77
32,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So you wanted the Afghans to allow the plane to land and expose the Pakistani delegation to explosives or terrorist threats?

This is a humiliation for the Afghans - they can’t even secure their main airport in the capital Kabul and provide security to an official parliamentary delegation visiting Afghanistan on the invitation of the Afghan parliament.

Additionally - it is an insult & humiliation of the Afghan parliament by the Afghan government & Afghan security forces in that the Afghan parliament’s international guests couldn’t even land because of the failure of the Afghan govt & security forces to provide security.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2015
3,139
0
3,156
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
We went there with an invitation from the afghan parliament, How exactly is that humiliating? This Is childish and shows the Extremely low level of intelligence which Means Indians were at the Airport...
 
