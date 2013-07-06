What's new

Afghan Army has no Stomach to Fight the Taliban, Rapidly Melting Down

The Afghan Army which was trained and paid by the coalition forces for many years simply does not have the guts to face its Kins in the Taliban ranks. Daily dozens of videos surface on Social Media showing ANDSF simply surrendering or leaving their HQs peacefully. In the process of vacating the premises, the ANDSF have left US hardware worth tens of millions of dollars to the Taliban.

1) Surrender of pro-govt soldiers/militiamen in Alasay, Kapisa.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410533977488773120

2)ANDSF happy to embrace their Taliban Kin along with many Humvees.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410577553769775106

3)A large convoy of pro-govt troops leaving the area after agreeing to surrender.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1410587125620383749
 
A quick surrender will make sure that USA won't be able to retrieve and dispatch their ammo's. And it will save lives as well...

Afghans can be leased but not bought- Hameed Gul.
 
