Afghan Army Force an Afghan Villager to Sit on a Bomb and Blow him to Pieces

If a wrong has been done why would it be acceptable to me ?There was a thread some days ago about Abdul Sattar Edhi. It seems that some maulana sahebs in Pakistan were not satisfied with the length of Edhi's beard.And if you read this thread of mine from 2016 about past Muslim progressivism you will find a person by name Ubaidullah Sindhi. He has beard :So it is not a sported beard that automatically decides a person's intent but also his thoughts, words, deeds and associations.