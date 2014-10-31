What's new

Afghan Army Force an Afghan Villager to Sit on a Bomb and Blow him to Pieces

As per liberally munafiq @jamahir this is perfectly acceptable because:

1. Afghan soldiers don't have beards
2. Are not wearing kameez shalwar
3. Are not wearing sandals but military boots
4. Liberal elite of Afghanistan are not condemning this act of Afghan Army
 
The calls made to GoP who is harbouring these war criminals to bring them to justice have fallen on deaf ears.

FM of Pakistan was last seen voicing support for Afghan army to fight ISIS.
 
The NA is back to doing what it does best. I-e terrorise ordinary people.

I wonder how our in-house liberturds are going to spin this.
 
Have you seen what some of their "special forces" having been doing to the bodies of some Taliban fighters, you can describe it as satanic.
I haven't video of the Taliban doing the same.
 
Areesh said:
this is perfectly acceptable because:
If a wrong has been done why would it be acceptable to me ?

Areesh said:
1. Afghan soldiers don't have beards
There was a thread some days ago about Abdul Sattar Edhi. It seems that some maulana sahebs in Pakistan were not satisfied with the length of Edhi's beard.

And if you read this thread of mine from 2016 about past Muslim progressivism you will find a person by name Ubaidullah Sindhi. He has beard :

ubaidullah_sindhi_300.jpg


So it is not a sported beard that automatically decides a person's intent but also his thoughts, words, deeds and associations.
 
These ANA troops are barbarians, they are dogs of ex warlords and mostly criminals. Its ironic how the libturds and western media cry when taliban attack but everyone is silent when ANA barbarians are exposed. These ANA does not deserve any leniency and should be killed like dogs. The Afghan villagers hate them because they even take their little boys and girls by force as sex slaves, u think such ppl deserve to live?
 
waz said:
Have you seen what some of their "special forces" having been doing to the bodies of some Taliban fighters, you can describe it as satanic.
I haven't video of the Taliban doing the same.
I couldn't do that even to an Israeli or an Indian let alone a poor fellow countryman. These people have no rahim. When their turn comes I hope they don't ask Allah for mercy as they don't deserve it
 
jamahir said:
If a wrong has been done why would it be acceptable to me ?



There was a thread some days ago about Abdul Sattar Edhi. It seems that some maulana sahebs in Pakistan were not satisfied with the length of Edhi's beard.

And if you read this thread of mine from 2016 about past Muslim progressivism you will find a person by name Ubaidullah Sindhi. He has beard :

So it is not a sported beard that automatically decides a person's intent but also his thoughts, words, deeds and associations.
100000000000× better than being a slave race of indian hindus and your women including the married ones being their sex slaves.
Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420681966840602625

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420660429618098177
WHERE is the international condemnation and outrage at this? WHERE is all the talk of human rights?...............:mad::mad::mad::mad::mad::mad::mad:
 
Areesh said:
Good

Now condemn this explicitly like it should be and call these soldiers war criminals
If this incident is true then I condemn it and want the perpetrators to be punished, including that sergeant.

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
100000000000× better than being a slave race of indian hindus and your women including the married ones being their sex slaves.
What is the connection of that with this thread ?
 
jamahir said:
If this incident is true then I condemn it and want the perpetrators to be punished, including that sergeant.



What is the connection of that with this thread ?
What is the connection between indian so called "Muslims" and Afghanistan/Taliban?
 
