Afghan-American Senator faces DEATH THREATS for CASTE Bill

That would be wrong too. Bills like this, if passed, are going to be cited to prevent discrimination based on race, because caste based discrimination is basically akin to racism (as one is born into caste).



This is remarkable development for the rights of all US residents. Also the perform that sponsored it isn’t even a practicing Muslim, and one from an Afghan background. This has more to do with the climate in the Bay Area and maintaining the liberties of everyone living and working there.



I suspect the vitriol is because, this calls into question this tenet in some people’s beliefs. The ramifications of this if it becomes law could be wide ranging and global over the next few decades.