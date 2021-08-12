Afghan Ambassador urges Biden launch air strikes amid fears Kabul fall in 30 days

Peace will only come when puppets and scavenges leave. Asking others for help to fight their war to stay in power is pathetic while their own Afghans people don't want to fight for their puppet and corrupt people. People will only fight for their governments when governments have done some good work for their people not when filled their own pockets. Even with Saddam Army stood by him and only cracked under the US pressure it goes to show how little roots they got in their population even paid personnel don't want to save them. Get the hint pack your bags and take the first flight out so civilians can be saved and peace can come to the trouble land.