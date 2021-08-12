Afghan Ambassador urges Biden launch air strikes amid fears Kabul fall in 30 days

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ambassador Adela Raz also asked that the United States and its allies reimpose travel bans on Taliban leaders and other sanctions
Afghanistan's Ambassador to the United States has slammed President Biden for suggesting there's a 'political solution' to the onslaught of violent Taliban fighters amid fears Kabul could fall to them within 30 days.
Responding to Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby's claim that it was no longer feasible for the US to offer air support to Afghan forces, Adela Raz said: 'But it is feasible because you did that. You did that post-9/11 and it you took control of the entire country in 2 weeks.'
She highlighted how there has never been an example of a government making peace with a terrorist group, and warned the US not to assume that political negotiations with the Taliban would yield positive results.
Alluding to her desire for continued military support, Raz said: 'We have to be also cautions that should not put all our eggs in one basket.'
She said that her own family members are currently joining the fight against the Taliban, adding: 'I'm assuming that there would be a political solution. We have to prepare for the possibility. What if that is no political solution? I'm not for war. I grew up in war. I lost my relatives. I don't want it.
'I think for every Afghan it's difficult we don't advocate for war. But there is a time we need to defend the country and ourselves.'
Raz also asked that the United States and its allies reimpose travel bans on Taliban leaders and other sanctions in comments to News Nation amid U.S. frustration at Afghan forces' inability to fight-off the extremist group.
Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, a U.S. defense official said citing intelligence reports as the resurgent militants made more advances across the country.
The Taliban, who ruled the country from 1996 until U.S. forces invaded after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, captured three more provincial capitals on Wednesday - giving them effective control of about two-thirds of the country.
The insurgents have no air force and are outnumbered by U.S.-trained Afghan defense forces, but they have captured territory with stunning speed. The Taliban wants to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law.
'If I talk about the fall of Kabul, then I'm shattering my hopes,' Raz told News Nation.
Military officials watching the deteriorating situation said that, so far, the Taliban hasn't taken steps to threaten Kabul. But it isn't clear if the Taliban will wait until it has gained control of the bulk of the country before attempting to seize the capital.
Raz said the 'quick' withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has 'created consequences' in her country. The U.S. is set to complete the withdrawal of ground troops by the end of the month, formally ending its role in the war.
The level of remaining air support is 'extremely limited,' Raz said as she called for the United States to once again increase its air support. As Commander-in-Chief, President Biden could continue to provide air support to the country.
Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby told the outlet that providing air support will not always be 'feasible' but that the U.S. 'will continue to support them with air strikes.'
Kirby told reports on Wednesday that the Afghans still have time to save themselves from final defeat.
'No potential outcome has to be inevitable, including the fall of Kabul,' Kirby said.
'It doesn't have to be that way. It really depends on what kind of political and military leadership the Afghans can muster to turn this around.'
He added: 'The Afghan forces have the capability, they have the capacity, they have numerical advantage, they have an air force. It's really going to come down to the leadership and the will to use those capabilities.'
Raz hit back at Kirby's comments - claiming that continued air strikes remain feasible because the U.S. effectively used the strategy when taking control of the country in just two weeks after the 9/11 terror attacks.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last month that the only method to attain 'lasting peace' in Afghanistan would be political - while President Biden said this week the country has to 'fight for themselves.'
The failure of Afghan security forces to blunt the advance of the Taliban has left U.S. officials deeply frustrated after spending billions to train and equip the country's military for two decades.
Biden and other officials have repeatedly called for Afghan leaders to unite and fashion a clear strategy amid mounting worries that the insurgents could besiege Kabul within months.
'We spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces,' Biden said Tuesday. 'Afghan leaders have to come together. They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.'
