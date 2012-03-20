What's new

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan's Daughter Allegedly Kidnapped, Tortured and Returned in Islamabad

It is coming from Mubashir Zaidi. Not to ignore the fact that Ghani Regime can stoop to any level. Surprised by the level of Rs.50 note. At-least they should have mentioned ISI, Taliban, Pakistan, Imran Khan, COAS, Faiz Hameed or PAF at-least for the sake of pattern and connection of these events taking place one after another.

On a serious note, give it some time and hopefully, Zaidi & these Kabulis will be exposed for such a drama. No one does such a shoddy job to take blame. For instance, think as who can be the most beneficiary of this?
 
Need reliable sources for what has happened. But if it was the state... then how foolish we are.
First, we arrested and renounced IEA ambassador Mullah Zaeef, and now we cannot protect current ambassador's daughter.

The second aspect is why are we after some girl? Too shallow for barbarians even.
 
We should officially deny and expose this drama

Don't let Kabul regime to get away with it
 
Wasnt there a time when Afghan authorities refused to send the slain mutilated body of a seniour Pakistani police officer from islamabad who was kidnapped and taken to Kabul where he was murdered? Afghans have no love for Pakistanis and will happy carry orders to execute Pakistanis on the orders of their fathers, Hindustan.
 
Don't act like an idiot

We don't hurt children and particularly when they are in our territory

If this is another drama by Kabul regime then they should be exposed officially and internationally
 
Nothing goes unnoticed. Not just denial but we will expose their lies as well. Just give it few hours. Everyone will be getting details as to what really they tried to do so and failed.
 
I wouldn't discount her own family in this. A well coordinated effort to malign. Started with Blames & still counting, against Pakistan. get the drift.
One of the reasons as why Afghan President postponed the peace meeting after an unpleasant blame game with IK.
 
I didn't say isi did it

I simply said if some other group did this then it would prove us to be real idiots that underage daughters of foreign ambassadors are getting kidnapped in Islamabad

We need to come hard on this and expose the real story. Don't let Afghans to do propoganda on this
 
That I agree with it. We need to come hard on local thugs and their foreign masters specially the master in our east.
 
