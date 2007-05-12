Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan's daughter abduction A drama

Few lies of this girl

1. She said she has never been to Rawalpindi but her phone records show she went to that city 4 times before and this was her fifth time.

She lied until police showed the video footage. Video footage of her in Ghakar plaza.

2. She said her phone was stolen by the people who abducted her. But she was shown footage of her using cellphone after the time of the suppose abduction. Oh and cell phone was found in her house and she deleted data before handing over the phone to police.

3. She said she was tortured in taxi and she took 3 taxis but infact she took 4 taxis and all 4 drivers are caught and she got caught lying

4. She said she was abducted when not a single footage of before or after the fact shows that she was abducted

5. After the incident she could've gone back home but she ended up calling her class fellow from Afghanistan who recently arrived in Pakistan and met him in a Park. I mean after you get kidnapped and tortured you still remember the number of old class fellow and call him for rescue and meet him in a park lol.

She is doing masters in cyber security and holds German passport seeking asylum.

What have we got here a fUC*IN drama queen ....

I guess representative of liberal govt of Afghanistan is not so liberal after all. Or else why would she meet boyfriend and won't tell her liberal daddy. Hypocrite Afghan Ambassador and their evil ways will be back as smack in their face..