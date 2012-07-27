Afghan "1st Vice President" Claims Peshawar as Afghan Territory

will our foreign office give this f*cker a clear shut up call? or we would continue with Afghan peace mantra?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Afghan President pays 1st official visit to Kazakhstan
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|0
|Afghans celebrate their historic, 1st ever Cricket World Cup win.....
|Sports
|30
|Photo of Afghan family 1st place winner in Nat'l Geo contest
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|0
|Afghan commandos conduct 1st successful night op
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|27
|Featured The Afghan government is building a militia force with Indian help: Hekmatyar
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|53
|Afghan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|14
|Afghan government forces report of foreign fighters among Taliban
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|0
|I
|Featured Pakistan sanctions Afghan Taliban to avoid FATF blacklisting
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|21
|Lessons forgotten from the Anglo-Afghan wars
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|0
|Featured Six die in Haripur armed clash between two Afghan groups
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|9