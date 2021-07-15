What's new

Afghaistan Vice President has completely lost his mind

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,817
16
32,968
Country
United States
Location
United States
I would be the first to congratulate the PAF if it were true….

Afghanistan is too important to leave it to the brainless bastards like the current puppet scums! Pak must do 100% to ensure these SOBs are sent back to the hell holes they came from….
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,535
15
7,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He will claim that Pakistan has used babur and ra'ad against Afghan army and you will find people who will believe him.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
3,566
1
4,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
May be cause PAK govt don’t want those Afghan Air force retards to endup bombing on or near Pakistani border post.
 
AbuzarIlyas

AbuzarIlyas

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2017
595
-1
1,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Afghan government, useless commanders of ANA and Indians are crying like the old days when the Byzantine was taken pants down by Sultan Alp Arsalan or the Constantinople was going to be handedover to the Ottomans. Same is the feeling of these western slaves...
 
