What's new

Afganistan civil war updates; 8 provinical capitals fallen

J

Jawad-Ali-Khan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 10, 2021
76
1
81
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
15,567
10
14,964
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FARAH
Mizar sharif
Lashkargah
Herat
Are about to fall

And if they do fall thats basucally means just kabul with connection to torkham being left alone

Lets see how much bombs will b52 drop
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
15,567
10
14,964
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Screenshot_20210809-173120.jpg

Screenshot_20210809-175535.jpg

Screenshot_20210809-175510.jpg

Once besiged cities of kandhar lashkargah and mizarsharif falls you basically will have both the north and south completely fallen
 
Type59

Type59

FULL MEMBER
Mar 13, 2008
1,467
0
1,002
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Afghanistan military is more concentrated in South then North. That's why situation is bad in North, the ANA is overstretched.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,703
19
5,765
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Type59 said:
Afghanistan military is more concentrated in South then North. That's why situation is bad in North, the ANA is overstretched.
Click to expand...
So they pulled a bait and switch? Or just multiple offensives and the northern one paid off first.
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
15,567
10
14,964
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Type59 said:
Afghanistan military is more concentrated in South then North. That's why situation is bad in North, the ANA is overstretched.
Click to expand...
But south is worse then north

all areas have fallen in south except for four cities
Fighting is going on in kandahar while lashkargah is alnost fallen and herat is only held on because of ismail khan milita not ANA

All are completely sorrunded and CUTOFF

may be you meant central afghanistan because that is the only place left
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,087
11
18,389
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LoL on paper the afgoon army is over 300,000 strong, with the insurgents at around 70,000 something does not add up.

Plus our armed forces budget can support tanks fighters nuclear weapons and theirs is about half ours, can't support poorly trained militia men with aks, again something does not add up.
 
PurpleButcher

PurpleButcher

FULL MEMBER
Oct 31, 2008
1,154
2
2,228
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rafi said:
LoL on paper the afgoon army is over 300,000 strong, with the insurgents at around 70,000 something does not add up.

Plus our armed forces budget can support tanks fighters nuclear weapons and theirs is about half ours, can't support poorly trained militia men with aks, again something does not add up.
Click to expand...
💰💰🤑🤑 have u tried to add warlord's wealth buildup in this equation
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,703
19
5,765
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Rafi said:
LoL on paper the afgoon army is over 300,000 strong, with the insurgents at around 70,000 something does not add up.

Plus our armed forces budget can support tanks fighters nuclear weapons and theirs is about half ours, can't support poorly trained militia men with aks, again something does not add up.
Click to expand...
Someone should investigate how much money the corrupt Afghan politicians and military leaders siphoned off to make palaces overseas. Investigative journalists should be looking into this, and how Afghan (and probably western) leaders prolonged the war for their own personal gain. President Biden is brave enough to call a spade a spade and pull the plug on these pedophile warlords and their ghost soldier army.

Where did all the money go, that American taxpayers gave to build up an army that turns tail when they are faced with a real fight?
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,817
3
3,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
View attachment 768604
View attachment 768607
View attachment 768608
Once besiged cities of kandhar lashkargah and mizarsharif falls you basically will have both the north and south completely fallen
Click to expand...
Looks like Farah and Pul e khumri are next, mazar e sharif (will be alot easier if atta noor flips) to follow depending on Afghan Taliban strategy. God speed to them, we have enough of communist and pajeets scums pollution.
They are hitting shaheen corps hard in pul e khumri, same as maiwand corps in lashkargah. Very important cities.

If mohib can reach a deal with Taliban, central Afghanistan will become easier. Depends how Iran plays its cards.
To reach kabul Taliban have to conquer tougher regions of Panjishir ( Masood junior 2nd resistance forces) and central Afghanistan. Not to forget the Pakistani border belt of communists proxies has to be neutralized extending from Paktia to Nangarhar where CIA run KPF mikitia, mercenaries and ISKP is present, a daunting task.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom