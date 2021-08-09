Afganistan civil war; 6 provinical capitals fallen; Fighting at mazar sharif; reports

Rafi said: LoL on paper the afgoon army is over 300,000 strong, with the insurgents at around 70,000 something does not add up.



Plus our armed forces budget can support tanks fighters nuclear weapons and theirs is about half ours, can't support poorly trained militia men with aks, again something does not add up. Click to expand...

Someone should investigate how much money the corrupt Afghan politicians and military leaders siphoned off to make palaces overseas. Investigative journalists should be looking into this, and how Afghan (and probably western) leaders prolonged the war for their own personal gain. President Biden is brave enough to call a spade a spade and pull the plug on these pedophile warlords and their ghost soldier army.Where did all the money go, that American taxpayers gave to build up an army that turns tail when they are faced with a real fight?