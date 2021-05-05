What's new

Affairs of lebanan, a case of economic turmoil, lessons for pakistan

Gives you a glimpse of what would have happened had the arabs not bailed us out and we had gone to IMF sooner.

Instead of just 20% devalution you would have seen 100% devalution (PKR 200+ as every anchor man was predicting)

Things would have been much worse if even IMF would have said no.

Keep your books balanced so you dont need to beg

Keep your CAD within 1-2% ..its not IMF WB AN fault that your CAD goes negative..its your fault


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=985051798701109
So pakistanis should be greatful to the arabs who bailed them out

And

Foreign workers in those countries who are even now sending more remittances then the whole country exports
When situation becomes this bad

People end up using foreign currencies

Afghans hate us but ding ding..wjat were they using in 1995-2000??? Quaid-i-azam

My guess is that had arabs and IMF not been there we would have been using ghandi

So pray for yourself whoever comes in 2023 or 2028 no matter how much corruption they want to do they should atleast keep the currency stable by not printing notes..

Looking at track record i dont think my advise will be heeded bY pmln or pppp

I dont even know if shaukat tareen will end up printing notes either

To achieve growth we need reforms not note printing

Reforms in revenue collection, documentation, ease of business, banking refroms, incentiving saving and investment, increase productivity
And rewarding hardwork, elimanting profitiring and cartlization and smuglling
 
