Affairs of lebanan, a case of economic turmoil, lessons for pakistan

Gives you a glimpse of what would have happened had the arabs not bailed us out and we had gone to IMF sooner.Instead of just 20% devalution you would have seen 100% devalution (PKR 200+ as every anchor man was predicting)Things would have been much worse if even IMF would have said no.Keep your books balanced so you dont need to begKeep your CAD within 1-2% ..its not IMF WB AN fault that your CAD goes negative..its your faultSo pakistanis should be greatful to the arabs who bailed them outAndForeign workers in those countries who are even now sending more remittances then the whole country exportsWhen situation becomes this badPeople end up using foreign currenciesAfghans hate us but ding ding..wjat were they using in 1995-2000??? Quaid-i-azamMy guess is that had arabs and IMF not been there we would have been using ghandiSo pray for yourself whoever comes in 2023 or 2028 no matter how much corruption they want to do they should atleast keep the currency stable by not printing notes..Looking at track record i dont think my advise will be heeded bY pmln or ppppI dont even know if shaukat tareen will end up printing notes eitherTo achieve growth we need reforms not note printingReforms in revenue collection, documentation, ease of business, banking refroms, incentiving saving and investment, increase productivityAnd rewarding hardwork, elimanting profitiring and cartlization and smuglling