AFD opposes use of similar uniforms by NBR, Army DOULOT AKTER MALA | Published: August 05, 2020 09:55:40 The Armed Forces Division (AFD) has raised objection over the colour of uniform of the customs and VAT officials, after the agency has found that it matches with the colour of working dress of the Bangladesh Army. The AFD alleged that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) did not take approval of the relevant coordination committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) prior to selection of the uniform, sources said. On February 2, 2020, the AFD, under the Prime Minister's Office, sent a letter to the NBR in this regard. On the other side, the customs and VAT officials said their uniform has been selected following approval of the government high-ups through issuance of gazette. However, they said there might be some similarities among uniforms (of various agencies), as the colour of their previous dress was identical with that of the Bangladesh Navy. In December 2019, the revenue board formally launched the olive-coloured service uniform for its customs and VAT departments. The bright coloured uniform was introduced to make the presence of customs and VAT officials visible and to protect them from any attack or harassment due to confusion over their identity. However, the NBR is yet to procure the uniform for officials, as it is waiting for fund allocation for the procurement. Referring to the AFD's letter, the NBR's Customs Policy Wing in an official note said the uniform of the customs and VAT departments is similar to the working dress of the Bangladesh Army. The working dress that they wear on Thursday was introduced following approval of the Prime Minister, and the army members are using it.