AF-Pak One Confederation, Two Systems

mr.green

mr.green

Dec 19, 2014
US had realized during its war against Afghanistan that it was actually comprised of one war in two countries which were integrated with each other due to religious, linguistic, ethnic and cultural ties.

Historically, they had been part of the same Muslim Empire for hundreds of years and even before the Muslims there were Hindu Empires spanning across these two countries.

Now that the Taliban have defeated the Americans, we should have a peace deal with the TTP and raise new units like the French Foreign Legion comprised of former TTP soldiers for foreign (infantry and guerrilla) wars.

I have heard that Napoleon Bonaparte utilized the San Clout revolutionaries who brought about the French Revolution in his foreign wars.

After the peace deal we will be able to reduce military resources on the western border.

As for the Durand Line issue, it can be easily made a non-issue overnight by having Visa Free Travel and Trade without Customs Duty with Afghanistan.

We should try to create a Confederation with Afghanistan in the same way China created One Country, Two Systems after getting Hong Kong back from Britain after a hundred years of occupation.

It was the policy of Great Britain to sever the overland Silk Road Trade of India with the Central Asia and Russia as Britain was a Sea Power and wanted trade through its ships.

Now we can resume the overland trade with the success of CPEC project of China. We have recently signed the Gas Pipeline project with Russia. We have successfully established train link with Turkey through Iran. A Chinese train brought the goods meant for Afghanistan to a neighbouring Central Asian State for onward dispatch by road.

We can have two political and legal systems with Western laws in Pakistan and Sharia system in Afghanistan at the same time.

Pakistan will benefit from a safe western border and a big market for Pakistan exports from Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Karachi in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

This year we got cheap high quality Pomegranate and Grapes from Afghanistan.

Our PIA and Airforce technicians can very easily manage the airports of Afghanistan.
 
SD 10

SD 10

Sep 27, 2019
NO NO and NO........................... let them have their country.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Not a confederation but we need defense treaty and military cooperation including underneath links and making defense installations in the mountains of both countries
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Feb 8, 2009
very interesting and thought provoking idea
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
I used to think the same but I was wrong. Too much water under the bridge.

How can you have a federation with a nation who are busy killing each other on ethnicity, sect, tribe etc.

Afghanistan requires civilization first.

We need to seal our border, send back all the refugees and facilitate trade and humanitarian support. We should not contribute towards any instability and support stability however we can.

If Afghanistan finds stability then maybe in 50 years time we can think about more.

Today they are uneducated backwards trials, the concept of Ummah means nothing to them.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
only a brainless person will say this thing

in Afghanistan there are dozens of groups and sect and diversions uzbik hazara tajik pashtoon shia sunni warlords taliban amercan and western groups and so on .

taliban is one of the group which also have so many groups like rehbri shoura / miran shah shoura /peshawar shoura /haqqani soura / afghan shoura and dozens other shouras .these groups have serious issues in side taliban . lets see how they handle it now . BTW 2ND leader of taliban was selected very badly and taliban have almost started war with taliban . 5 major leaders of 5 shouras want to be supreme leader .mullah akhter masood successor of mullah umer was chosen badly and other 4 were angry and one of them informed USA his route and location when he was comming back from iran he was drone attacked in paksitan near taftan border. so they can kill own supreame leader for power . think what they will do to un panjabi sindhi baloch pashtoons kashmiris .

any one whom say let join afghanistan he mean to say lets burn pakistan .
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
This is not realistic and feasible. There is hatred on both sides, we have dumb hyper nationalist here who want to nuke them and starve them to death and we have dumb hyper nationalist on that side who want to destroy Pakistan.
The realistic way is to secure the border and have trade. There is no need for visa free travel because of security issues but that can be done in future once there is stability and security. If afghans are smart, they will facilitate trade and provide security, its the only way their country will develop.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Confederation not necessary atleast not for now but a defense treaty agreement including military cooperation agreement is a must including extradition agreement of criminals on both sides of the border
 
