AEX has launched a National Plan and established a $100 million fund to support Vietnam's blockchain ecosystem

March 21, 2022, 1:58 pm
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 21, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, 2022, Shergina Asya, the AEX Chief Brand Officer, announced that AEX will open the global ecological strategy and officially launch the global national plan. Through a new ecological strategy and brand image redesign, AEX aims to return to the forefront of the industry and establish a $100 million ecological fund to support industry development.

The fund will be used for global project parties and aims to accelerate the development of the entire blockchain sector. The goal is to incubate more high-quality projects, achieve regulatory compliance for crypto-financial businesses, and explore the possibilities of blockchain-related policies and regulations with regulatory authorities in various countries.

