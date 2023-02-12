Aero India 2023

Wesen Hunter
India should request US to sell 100 F-35A Block 4 with AIM-120D3.
Too costly to maintain plus US would never agree to a TOT or joint production for F35.
Two or three squadrons might not be a bad thing, as Air force desperately needs to keep up with the aimed 40 odd plus squadrons if am not wrong.No money,no TOT and it will be an expensive paper weight if US decided to sanction India.
I think we have to go all in on the AMCA
if US decided to sanction India.
Exactly my thoughts, by selecting F-404 and F414 for all 3 indigenous platforms we hedged our bet with USA already.2-3 sqdns of F35A as stop gap measure would be great until AMCA is ready, even with all the restrictions and strings attached it would not only bridge gap but give us technological edge over PLAAF. However to counter them in numbers we would need AMCA.
If US sanctions India all our indigenous fighter programs would be seriously delayed without GE engines
HLFT-42 will not require CCS approval as HAL is going ahead with its own internal funding for 3 prototypes. Looks like HAL is going to repeat the same procedure they used for HTT-40. First prototype will be ready in three years.
There are some rumors floating that HAL is going to show a scaled model of armed HTT-40.