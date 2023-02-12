What's new

Aero India 2023

S

Sam6536

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2022
324
0
266
Country
India
Location
India
Wesen Hunter said:
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid028otE8neYNq7LYkpd4uaHnB9AQbQCNAGU2VymdJDRjVainrQd81Fd9imt5bijmqYyl&id=100045441853610

India should request US to sell 100 F-35A Block 4 with AIM-120D3.
Click to expand...
Too costly to maintain plus US would never agree to a TOT or joint production for F35.
Additionally you need the full data set for optimal performance which the US likely doesn't include with export models.
All in all excellent fighter for America but not a very good choice for us. Neither is the SU57 that competent or value for money it's better to invest in a homegrown model with joint development or partnership for components.
 
indushek

indushek

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 6, 2010
2,729
0
1,852
Country
India
Location
India
STREANH said:
No money,no TOT and it will be an expensive paper weight if US decided to sanction India.

I think we have to go all in on the AMCA
Click to expand...
Two or three squadrons might not be a bad thing, as Air force desperately needs to keep up with the aimed 40 odd plus squadrons if am not wrong.

Plus Airforce will need to develop SOP's and tactics, and getting F-35's before AMCA comes up might help? I mean for a fifth generation platform here, and don't forget China is already doing this.

I read some incident report, where US planes faced off J-20's I think and were impressed with PLAAF performance. Mentioned they are well on their way, to induct fifth gen platforms and using them well in a excellent way.
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,590
-7
2,145
Country
India
Location
India
2-3 sqdns of F35A as stop gap measure would be great until AMCA is ready, even with all the restrictions and strings attached it would not only bridge capability gap but will even give us technological edge over PLAAF. However to counter them in numbers we would need AMCA.

STREANH said:
if US decided to sanction India.
Click to expand...

If US sanctions India all our indigenous fighter programs would be seriously delayed without GE engines
 
Last edited:
indushek

indushek

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 6, 2010
2,729
0
1,852
Country
India
Location
India
INS_Vikrant said:
2-3 sqdns of F35A as stop gap measure would be great until AMCA is ready, even with all the restrictions and strings attached it would not only bridge gap but give us technological edge over PLAAF. However to counter them in numbers we would need AMCA.



If US sanctions India all our indigenous fighter programs would be seriously delayed without GE engines
Click to expand...
Exactly my thoughts, by selecting F-404 and F414 for all 3 indigenous platforms we hedged our bet with USA already.

Better get the best they offer, to make sure they think twice before sanctioning.
 
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
608
-2
724
Country
India
Location
India
Compilations of all the stuff and info.

Directed Energy Weapon Pod.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624726282373312514

DRDO AEWCS Mk-2
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624655323549298688

20230212_133017.jpg


HLFT-42

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624647845633724416

HF-73_schematic_diagram.png
images (10).jpeg


HF-73 a further design of HF-24 Marut. An inspiration for HLFT42.
 
Last edited:
CSAW

CSAW

FULL MEMBER
Mar 9, 2022
409
1
794
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
17,235
-6
30,173
Country
India
Location
United States
HLFT-42 will not require CCS approval as HAL is going ahead with its own internal funding for 3 prototypes. Looks like HAL is going to repeat the same procedure they used for HTT-40. First prototype will be ready in three years.

There are some rumors floating that HAL is going to show a scaled model of armed HTT-40.
 
T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
608
-2
724
Country
India
Location
India
Skull and Bones said:
HLFT-42 will not require CCS approval as HAL is going ahead with its own internal funding for 3 prototypes. Looks like HAL is going to repeat the same procedure they used for HTT-40. First prototype will be ready in three years.

There are some rumors floating that HAL is going to show a scaled model of armed HTT-40.
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624736245787267073

HAL ain't taking any chances, Hanumanji is on the tail. 😁
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Russia set to invite India to Checkmate fifth-generation fighter jet project
Replies
12
Views
718
nahtanbob
N
migflug
F35 & B1 Lancer coming to Aero India 23
Replies
0
Views
418
migflug
migflug
Skull and Bones
In India, BEVs Are Starting To Take Off
Replies
9
Views
374
STREANH
S
INDIAPOSITIVE
Chandrayaan-3 to Gaganyaan: 2023 is going to be about bigger, bolder, braver missions from India
Replies
0
Views
394
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
INS_Vikrant
Morocco buys 92 Indian Military Trucks made by Tata Advanced Systems
Replies
0
Views
442
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom