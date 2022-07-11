What's new

Aerial view of Flood in Swabi

Well everyone talking about Karachi flood and blaming PP which is right, can we also blame PTI for KPK flooding after 10 years of PTI government

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545723920619372544

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood In Swabi​

www.urdupoint.com

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood In Swabi - UrduPoint

Heavy rain in Thandkoye, district Swabi triggered flood, said Rescue 1122 on Saturday
www.urdupoint.com www.urdupoint.com

pic_1657388792.jpg


PAKISTAN.jpg
 
Jango said:
You have to be a pretty superlative form of a genius to be comparing farmland and a rural plain with a city like Karachi.

Well done, you guys keep outdoing yourself every second day.

Kyub bhai, kpk walay less Pakistani hain? How to defend PTI!!! Maan gaye!
 
P@kistan said:
Kyub bhai, kpk walay less Pakistani hain? How to defend!!! Maan gaye!



swabi is on the brink on indus river and swat river . both rivers unite next to swabi and indus river have floods since ages . while a city like karachi must be planned and must be urban flood proof . a city and river bank are two diffrent things . no one can stop follod of indus river swat river kabul river . but it can be stopped to flooded a mega city like karachi . kuch aqal karo .
 
P@kistan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546539387151962116

Ab isko bhi defend karo kisi tarah! 🤣


Can you see the number plate of the truck?

Let me help you...it is JY 4862.

Ab aap Sweden main hain, to shayed aap ko pata na ho, magr Pakistan main number plates kay neechay province ka naam bhi hota hai.

And in the picture you have posted, can you guess what is under the number there? I will give you a hint, it starts with 'S', and ends with 'H'.

Ab thori si apni izzat ka khayal hai to delete kar dijiay yeh post, before I post a closeup of the number plate and the registration record from Sindh excise.

Imran Khan said:
swabi is on the brink on indus river and swat river . both rivers unite next to swabi and indus river have floods since ages . while a city like karachi must be planned and must be urban flood proof . a city and river bank are two diffrent things . no one can stop follod of indus river swat river kabul river . but it can be stopped to flooded a mega city like karachi . kuch aqal karo .


Furthermore, Karachi isn't even an inland city like Lahore or Faisalabad or in a valley, it is right next to an ocean, which should theoretically make water egress much much easier.

P@kistan said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546539387151962116

Ab isko bhi defend karo kisi tarah! 🤣


See how easy it was!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546472200022425600
 
Jango said:
Can you see the number plate of the truck?

Let me help you...it is JY 4862.

Ab aap Sweden main hain, to shayed aap ko pata na ho, magr Pakistan main number plates kay neechay province ka naam bhi hota hai.

And in the picture you have posted, can you guess what is under the number there? I will give you a hint, it starts with 'S', and ends with 'H'.

Ab thori si apni izzat ka khayal hai to delete kar dijiay yeh post, before I post a closeup of the number plate and the registration record from Sindh excise.



Furthermore, Karachi isn't even an inland city like Lahore or Faisalabad or in a valley, it is right next to an ocean, which should theoretically make water egress much much easier.



See how easy it was!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546472200022425600

It could be, I am not going to defend it even I had doubts because twitter is full of fakes but I shared it anyway. But your point of number plate is not valid because there are many pakhtoons in Karachi who take vehicles to KPK and most register big vehicles in other provinces especially in Baluchistan to save tax or something and roam all over in Pakistan.
 
P@kistan said:
It could be, I am not going to defend it even I had doubts because twitter is full of fakes but I shared it anyway. But your point of number plate is not valid because there are many pakhtoons in Karachi who take vehicles to KPK and most register big vehicles in other provinces especially in Baluchistan to save tax or something and roam all over in Pakistan.


O kakay yeh Sindh govt ka truck hai, CDGK ka....ab tunay nhn manna to teri marzi.

The vehicles from Balochistan to save tax are mostly from Lasbela, or Zhob sometimes. Karachi ka number koi nhn lay kar ghoomta.

And you are saying that someone from KP took a Mazda truck from Karachi and took it to Peshawar just to use it for offal disposal? And not someone, but the Peshawar city government registered their district govt truck in Karachi, but using it in Peshawar? Kuch to apni aqal ko hath maro yar.

Maan lay you were wrong in this one, koi kha nhn jaye ga.

This is my 5th interaction with you today, and again when you don't have an answer you bring out a strawman or indulge in whataboutism.
 
Jango said:
O kakay yeh Sindh govt ka truck hai, CDGK ka....ab tunay nhn manna to teri marzi.

The vehicles from Balochistan to save tax are mostly from Lasbela, or Zhob sometimes. Karachi ka number koi nhn lay kar ghoomta.

And you are saying that someone from KP took a Mazda truck from Karachi and took it to Peshawar just to use it for offal disposal? And not someone, but the Peshawar city government registered their district govt truck in Karachi, but using it in Peshawar? Kuch to apni aqal ko hath maro yar.

Maan lay you were wrong in this one, koi kha nhn jaye ga.

This is my 5th interaction with you today, and again when you don't have an answer you bring out a strawman or indulge in whataboutism.

ok bro maan li apki. :) deleted my post.

RescueRanger said:
You really are desperate aren't you. You forget so easily what happened in "Paris" I mean Lahore under choti tind leadership?


Flash floods claim 20 more lives

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Jul, 2022
www.brecorder.com

Flash floods claim 20 more lives

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have claimed 20 more lives in the past 24 ...
www.brecorder.com
ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have claimed 20 more lives in the past 24 hours taking the national tally to 97; moreover, 101 persons are injured and 707 houses destroyed.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 10 more people were killed in Balochistan province owing to various rain-related incidents, while five people died in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), three in Punjab and two in Sindh. Balochistan has reported 49 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 17, Sindh 11, GB 10, Punjab five, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) four deaths, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one death.

@RescueRanger better focus on KPK? Loss of lives is more than Punjab despite less population. You are free to post Punjab flood pics and I will equally criticize choti tind. ok?
 
P@kistan said:
ok bro maan li apki. :) deleted my post.


Flash floods claim 20 more lives

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Jul, 2022
www.brecorder.com

Flash floods claim 20 more lives

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have claimed 20 more lives in the past 24 ...
www.brecorder.com
ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have claimed 20 more lives in the past 24 hours taking the national tally to 97; moreover, 101 persons are injured and 707 houses destroyed.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 10 more people were killed in Balochistan province owing to various rain-related incidents, while five people died in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), three in Punjab and two in Sindh. Balochistan has reported 49 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 17, Sindh 11, GB 10, Punjab five, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) four deaths, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one death.

@RescueRanger better focus on KPK? Loss of lives is more than Punjab despite less population. You are free to post Punjab flood pics and I will equally criticize choti tind. ok?

Instead of shitposting here on PDF and criticising left right and centre. Walk out into the real world and help "be the change".

Don't waste your energies on an internet forum arguing with old men like me, Pakistan needs the energies of its youth.

Use your life productively, do something for someone who is unable to repay you, then you will know the meaning of being "productive.

Okay bye now.
 
U do know that swabi is on the bank of river indus and tarbella dam outflows through swabi?
 

