Aerial view of Flood in Swabi

ok bro maan li apki.
deleted my post.
Abdul Rasheed Azad
08 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains across the country have claimed 20 more lives in the past 24 hours taking the national tally to 97; moreover, 101 persons are injured and 707 houses destroyed.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 10 more people were killed in Balochistan province owing to various rain-related incidents, while five people died in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), three in Punjab and two in Sindh. Balochistan has reported 49 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 17
, Sindh 11, GB 10, Punjab five, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) four deaths, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) one death.
@RescueRanger
better focus on KPK? Loss of lives is more than Punjab despite less population. You are free to post Punjab flood pics and I will equally criticize choti tind. ok?