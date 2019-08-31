Aerial China: Meet the world's biggest single coal-to-liquid project in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

Located in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Muslim Autonomous Region, the Ningdong Energy and Chemical Industry Base, with a planned area of 3,484 square kilometers, is one of China's largest coal production bases and a coal-to-chemical industry base. It's also home to the world's biggest single coal-to-liquid project.