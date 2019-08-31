beijingwalker
Aerial China: From a single tree to a forest – Saihanba
Saihanba was a vast barren land back in the 1960s. Thanks to the hard work of three generations of tree planters, it has become the world's largest man-made forest. The Saihanba forest purifies 137 million cubic meters of water for the Beijing-Tianjin area and can deliver half a million tonnes of oxygen.
