What's new

Advice to Supreme Court of Pakistan as Amicus Curiae

C

CriticalThought

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
7,083
13
7,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Advice to Supreme Court of Pakistan as Amicus Curiae

Hon. Judges,

In the matter before you court, regarding the proceedings of National Assembly of Pakistan on April 3rd, 2022, I wish to present before the court the following observations:

1. Chapter 2 of Part III of the Constitution of Pakistan deals with the proceedings and procedure of the National Assembly. The rights of the Speaker of National Assembly, or anyone acting on his behalf, or in his capacity, are limited to such proceedings.

1 a. Article 69 of the Constitution of Pakistan comes under the heading of 'Courts not to inquire into proceedings of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)'.

2. Chapter 3 of Part III of the Constitution of Pakistan deals with 'Vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister'. Chapter 3 deals with 'The Federal Government' and the Speaker holds no right to interfere with the business of Federal Government.

3. If a speaker were to interfere with the working of the Federal Government by subverting the due application of article or articles of the Constitution of Pakistan, one may ask the question if he has held part of the Constitution in abeyance.

4. It should be noted, that on 3rd April, 2022, the Deputy Speaker read out a statement in the name of the Speaker against whom no confidence had been initiated. It needs to be asked if the Deputy Speaker was merely acting as a messenger? If so, the message of a Speaker against whom no confidence had been initiated should be considered superfluous. The members of Parliament should have continued their business.

5. For determining whether Article 5 of the Constitution has been violated, Pakistan has a number of security agencies that work tirelessly to keep us all safe. Any proceedings under Article 5 should have been initiated by relevant security agencies. The invocation of Article 5 through a message sent by a speaker against who no confidence has been initiated is malafide.

6. The National Security Council has indeed provided direction on the matter of foreign interference. That direction is the issuance of a demarche. This is the extent of NSC's direction, and any attempts to widen the scope or intent of NSC's direction should be considered malafide.

I thank the Hon. judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for taking these points in consideration.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,241
2
22,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I.k in his capacity is doing everything to present pdm with a constitutional carte Blanche for future power politics ------ while doing lil to nothing except playing mazlomiat card all along


If the s.c issues verdict in favour of speaker's ruling then it gonna set a precedent for the opposition to mold the provisions of law to their favour . Had he shown that sport's man spirit which he vehemently preaches every now and then things might have taken a favourable turn for the eventual loosers which are the general public.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
16,306
24
18,991
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CriticalThought said:
4. It should be noted, that on 3rd April, 2022, the Deputy Speaker read out a statement in the name of the Speaker against whom no confidence had been initiated. It needs to be asked if the Deputy Speaker was merely acting as a messenger? If so, the message of a Speaker against whom no confidence had been initiated should be considered superfluous. The members of Parliament should have continued their business.
Click to expand...

The detailed order of the Dy Speaker is written under his name, and is only confirmed by the speaker.

If I am not wrong, the detailed orders holds precedence over all others and is what will be considered.

6. The National Security Council has indeed provided direction on the matter of foreign interference. That direction is the issuance of a demarche. This is the extent of NSC's direction, and any attempts to widen the scope or intent of NSC's direction should be considered malafide.
Click to expand...

This in no way means that the NSC decision bans ANY further action to be taken. If the NSC gives a direction, the government isn't restricted in taking any other action independent of the NSC.
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,584
-1
13,682
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For now, SC is looking at legal authority of the Deputy Speaker verdict whether the ruling he gave was as per the law or not. They ain't going anywhere else. Their entire focus is on this point.

1649150546880.png

1649150649386.png


1649150700921.png


1649150764096.png
 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,945
-6
1,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
The detailed order of the Dy Speaker is written under his name, and is only confirmed by the speaker.

If I am not wrong, the detailed orders holds precedence over all others and is what will be considered.



This in no way means that the NSC decision bans ANY further action to be taken. If the NSC gives a direction, the government isn't restricted in taking any other action independent of the NSC.
Click to expand...

Agreed, but does government (which is questioned by NCM) or speaker can declare anyone or a group of member parliamentarians Ghaddars and deny them the right to vote??
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No-trust motion against PM Imran placed on NA agenda for tomorrow
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
4K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
HAIDER
MNA's individual vote in no-trust proceeding has no status: Justice Munib
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
2K
The Terminator
The Terminator
ghazi52
Petition with the Supreme Court regarding ‘constitutional crisis’
Replies
11
Views
291
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
No-confidence motion: NA Speaker issues production orders for MNA Ali Wazir
Replies
2
Views
166
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
ghazi52
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
2 3
Replies
37
Views
805
StormBreaker
StormBreaker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom