Advice to Supreme Court of Pakistan as Amicus Curiae



Hon. Judges,



In the matter before you court, regarding the proceedings of National Assembly of Pakistan on April 3rd, 2022, I wish to present before the court the following observations:



1. Chapter 2 of Part III of the Constitution of Pakistan deals with the proceedings and procedure of the National Assembly. The rights of the Speaker of National Assembly, or anyone acting on his behalf, or in his capacity, are limited to such proceedings.



1 a. Article 69 of the Constitution of Pakistan comes under the heading of 'Courts not to inquire into proceedings of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)'.



2. Chapter 3 of Part III of the Constitution of Pakistan deals with 'Vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister'. Chapter 3 deals with 'The Federal Government' and the Speaker holds no right to interfere with the business of Federal Government.



3. If a speaker were to interfere with the working of the Federal Government by subverting the due application of article or articles of the Constitution of Pakistan, one may ask the question if he has held part of the Constitution in abeyance.



4. It should be noted, that on 3rd April, 2022, the Deputy Speaker read out a statement in the name of the Speaker against whom no confidence had been initiated. It needs to be asked if the Deputy Speaker was merely acting as a messenger? If so, the message of a Speaker against whom no confidence had been initiated should be considered superfluous. The members of Parliament should have continued their business.



5. For determining whether Article 5 of the Constitution has been violated, Pakistan has a number of security agencies that work tirelessly to keep us all safe. Any proceedings under Article 5 should have been initiated by relevant security agencies. The invocation of Article 5 through a message sent by a speaker against who no confidence has been initiated is malafide.



6. The National Security Council has indeed provided direction on the matter of foreign interference. That direction is the issuance of a demarche. This is the extent of NSC's direction, and any attempts to widen the scope or intent of NSC's direction should be considered malafide.



I thank the Hon. judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan for taking these points in consideration.