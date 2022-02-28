Advice on visiting Pakistan

I have a few relatives who wish to stay in Rawalpindi for around 2.5 weeks, and I have been tasked to find them somewhere to stay. Since I don't know much about Pakistan never mind taking responsibility of their lodgings, I would therefore like some advice from fellow PDF compatriots. It's more of a business trip than a holiday, So doesn't have to be fancy.. they want something reasonably priced, they would require 3 rooms en suite (obviously UK style bathrooms).



What are the typical average cost per a room Rawalpindi per day, that they should expect to pay? My relative showed me one for £6.6 (1,550 PKR), which made me skeptical i.e. too low, I don't want to be scammed, so is there any trustworthy platform (Website), where You recommend to search for a suitable hotel?



locality (good public transport/ shopping area), safety ect.. needs to be taken to account as well, plus any other useful information that I should be aware of?



Thank You.