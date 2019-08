Lol and you think this guy is Wise...... what if in retaliation, they strike in Karachi and Lahore....where it hurts Pakistan the most....think something different....In 1965 our Generals attacked through Akhnoor in IOK thinking the war will remain limited to a disputed land and we had US and west on our side...but India opened a front in Punjab and we had to move forces from Kashmir to Punjab front.....

Click to expand...