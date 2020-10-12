Advice needed on upcoming KHI Visit from Khites

I am going to be visiting Karachi in November. Initially i was only planning to come and visit my spouse for 2-3 days. However i have now extended my trip by 2.5 weeks and i will therefore have much more time to spend with her.



We are still only nikkaofied and haven't gone through the remaining wedding functions yet as we are still going through the Spousal Sponsorship process and once that starts progressing, only then we can finalize the remaining wedding functions.



I am trying to figure out and think of some out of the box ideas and activities that we can do, places we can visit in Karachi and where we can spend quality time together.



I know of all the main resteraunts and shopping plazas but don't want to be eating out only in karachi or shopping 24/7 either. Someone recommended that i take her to an amusement park.



Looking forward to people's suggestions, tips and advice