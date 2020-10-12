What's new

Advice needed on upcoming KHI Visit from Khites

S

Savak

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 14, 2018
30
1
51
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
I am going to be visiting Karachi in November. Initially i was only planning to come and visit my spouse for 2-3 days. However i have now extended my trip by 2.5 weeks and i will therefore have much more time to spend with her.

We are still only nikkaofied and haven't gone through the remaining wedding functions yet as we are still going through the Spousal Sponsorship process and once that starts progressing, only then we can finalize the remaining wedding functions.

I am trying to figure out and think of some out of the box ideas and activities that we can do, places we can visit in Karachi and where we can spend quality time together.

I know of all the main resteraunts and shopping plazas but don't want to be eating out only in karachi or shopping 24/7 either. Someone recommended that i take her to an amusement park.

Looking forward to people's suggestions, tips and advice
 
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
4,695
-2
4,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
visit Charna Islands for scuba diving and spending gud day with your family for sure among other actvities.
BTW wedding are big events in Pakistan generally dont know about current circumstances if big events are allowed by local govt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top