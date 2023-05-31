What's new

ADVENT Naval Combat Management System

Defense785

Defense785

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 16, 2021
25
0
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ADVENT offers a range of key features and benefits that strengthens naval operations. With advanced sensor data fusion technology, ADVENT provides unique situational awareness by integrating data from various sensors to create a comprehensive and accurate operational picture. This enables naval commanders to make informed decisions and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

Furthermore, ADVENT doubles as a powerful training and simulation platform, offering realistic exercises and scenario-based training to enhance crew readiness, teamwork, and tactical skills. Experience the full potential of naval operations with ADVENT, revolutionizing the way you operate and achieve mission success.

READ MORE: https://defensetalks.com/advent-elevating-naval-operations-to-new-heights/
advent h.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
US Navy shipbuilding too little, too late to catch China
Replies
0
Views
359
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
15 Most Powerful Navies in the World
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
renhai
R
Tipu7
Sinking of Russian Glory – Lessons from Moskva Demise
Replies
0
Views
1K
Tipu7
Tipu7
beijingwalker
US Navy’s capacity to wage war hindered by maintenance, shipyard problems, GAO finds
Replies
1
Views
486
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s ‘AI Ship Designer’ Works At Unprecedented Speed; Performed A Year’s Work Only In 24 Hours!
Replies
1
Views
742
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom