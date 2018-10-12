Adopting Machines to plant trees faster

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's vision includes a program to plant / grow trees in Pakistan. Billion Tree Tsunami has certainly improved the outlook in KPK province.However , much more can be done , specially in Sindh/Balochistan , which unlike Punjab are not green.One Solution that comes to mind is Using Machines to plant 10,000-20,000 Trees by using few people and in short amount of timeMuch can be also learned about plannting fully grown trees in Arid environmentUsing Drones Technology to increase the plantation 1000%