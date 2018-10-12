What's new

Adopting Machines to plant trees faster

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's vision includes a program to plant / grow trees in Pakistan. Billion Tree Tsunami has certainly improved the outlook in KPK province.

However , much more can be done , specially in Sindh/Balochistan , which unlike Punjab are not green.


One Solution that comes to mind is Using Machines to plant 10,000-20,000 Trees by using few people and in short amount of time


Much can be also learned about plannting fully grown trees in Arid environment


Using Drones Technology to increase the plantation 1000%
 
while i am happy for KPK i wish more of this was also done in Balochistan and especially Sindh. 20 years ago there was far more greenery in Karachi. now its just dirt and trash everywhere.
 
