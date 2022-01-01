Adnan Siddiqui’s ‘Dum Mastam’ to finally release this year on Eid

Actor turned film producer’s romantic comedy stars Amar Khan and Imran AshrafJanuary 01, 2022Adnan Siddiqui’s first feature filmstarring Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf met an unfortunate fate like many films in the past two years. However, after frequent delays and promises of its release, the actor turned film producer vows to finally bring the “story of love and a fun-filled romance with a generous dose of music” to cinemas this year on Eid.Siddiqui took to Instagram to announce the release time of his debut production with the poster. He captioned the post, “2022 brings a story of love, fun-filled romance with a generous dose of music, Dum Mastam launching this Eid! Inshallah!”Since its Siddiqui’s debut production, he did not want to take any risks with the current circumstances. Originally scheduled for its theatrical release in 2020, Dum Mastam has clocked two years of waiting time and hopefully, we’ll see it on screens this year.Earlier last year, Siddiqui hoped for the movie to release back shared a short clip of a dubbing video from director Ehteshamuddin’s YouTube channel where viewers spotted veteran actor Sohail Ahmed and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.“We can’t wait to bring to you our much-loved creation — Dum Mastam. The movie has been born out of two years of toiling hard including managing shoots in the old and new normal. It is only a matter of time now. In the meanwhile, sharing a behind scenes of dubbing. The energy is palpable. Sohail Ahmed sahib, Imran Ashraf, Amar khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan putting their best foot forward,” he wrote.Lead actor Amar Khan has also written the script of this romantic comedy. The film has been directed by Mohammed Ehteshammuddin, who has previously directed Superstar starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf.