Adnan Rasheed TTP commander reply to defence.pk

the SOB adnan rasheed gave reply to our siteits interesting to see this bastard regularly visit this siteand this also shows that this site is doing a great job in social media war this is one of the primary reasons why this site was specailly quoted by ttphere is his reply.......p.s :- i have no intentions to spreading their propoganda and iam personally against posting even their non graphic but propoganda footages but just because they quoted our site defence.pk i thought it must be brought under the notice of all members n admin so that we can prepare a better answer to these talibitches