What's new

Adnan Rasheed TTP commander reply to defence.pk

PunjabLion

PunjabLion

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2014
238
-3
233
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
the SOB adnan rasheed gave reply to our site
its interesting to see this bastard regularly visit this site

and this also shows that this site is doing a great job in social media war this is one of the primary reasons why this site was specailly quoted by ttp

here is his reply.......

https://ia802709.us.archive.org/24/items/CommanderAdnanRasheed/Commander Adnan Rasheed.ogv

p.s :- i have no intentions to spreading their propoganda and iam personally against posting even their non graphic but propoganda footages but just because they quoted our site defence.pk i thought it must be brought under the notice of all members n admin so that we can prepare a better answer to these talibitches
 
PunjabLion

PunjabLion

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2014
238
-3
233
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
adnan rasheed claiming this site defence.pk is been run by ISI
hilarious :D
hum sab mashor ho gaye.......TTP bastarads visits our site that make me laugh........iam sure they know how much we hate them
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,640
1
112,841
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PunjabLion said:
adnan rasheed claiming this site defence.pk is been run by ISI
hilarious :D
hum sab mashor ho gaye.......TTP bastarads visits our site that make me laugh........iam sure they know how much we hate them
Click to expand...
and he can come suck my balls . these cave living animals now come down to this level that reply our posts in there videos . ye auqaat hai taliban ki ab :rofl:
 
WAJsal

WAJsal

SENIOR MODERATOR
Aug 31, 2014
7,866
212
14,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PunjabLion said:
adnan rasheed claiming this site defence.pk is been run by ISI
hilarious :D
hum sab mashor ho gaye.......TTP bastarads visits our site that make me laugh........iam sure they know how much we hate them
Click to expand...
They might just have read your reply,ohhhh,just kidding buddy!
 
BDforever

BDforever

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 12, 2013
14,390
8
28,331
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
PunjabLion said:
the SOB adnan rasheed gave reply to our site
its interesting to see this bastard regularly visit this site

and this also shows that this site is doing a great job in social media war this is one of the primary reasons why this site was specailly quoted by ttp

here is his reply.......

https://ia802709.us.archive.org/24/items/CommanderAdnanRasheed/Commander Adnan Rasheed.ogv

p.s :- i have no intentions to spreading their propoganda and iam personally against posting even their non graphic but propoganda footages but just because they quoted our site defence.pk i thought it must be brought under the notice of all members n admin so that we can prepare a better answer to these talibitches
Click to expand...
post here what he said
 
GHOST RIDER

GHOST RIDER

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 27, 2010
3,042
0
2,681
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We should create a seperate sticky thread
where people can leave messages for these dogs , so they can read them when they visit the site
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 13, Members: 5, Guests: 8)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom