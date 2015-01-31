Adnan Rasheed TTP commander reply to defence.pk

PunjabLion
the SOB adnan rasheed gave reply to our site
its interesting to see this bastard regularly visit this site
and this also shows that this site is doing a great job in social media war this is one of the primary reasons why this site was specailly quoted by ttp
here is his reply.......
https://ia802709.us.archive.org/24/items/CommanderAdnanRasheed/Commander Adnan Rasheed.ogv
p.s :- i have no intentions to spreading their propoganda and iam personally against posting even their non graphic but propoganda footages but just because they quoted our site defence.pk i thought it must be brought under the notice of all members n admin so that we can prepare a better answer to these talibitches
