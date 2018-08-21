Ministry of Defence

31-October, 2016 15:31 IST

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff visits Myanmar



Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy is on an official visit to Myanmar from 01 to 04 November 2016. The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Myanmar. During his visit the CNS will hold bilateral discussions with His Excellency U Myint Swe, First Vice President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief (Defence Forces) and Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Army and Admiral Tin Aung San, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy. The Admiral will be addressing the students at the National Defence College as will also visit the Defence Services Academy, Naval Training Command and the indigenously built Myanmar Navy Frigate UMS Aung Zeya.



The visit of the Chief of Naval Staff will also coincide with the port call of Indian Naval ships of the 1st Training Squadron which are on a Overseas Deployment as part of training curriculum of Indian Naval cadets. Officers from the Myanmar Navy are also embarked on the Indian Naval ships for the first time as part of the international training exchange programme.



The Indian and the Myanmar navies cooperate with each other in terms of Training and Operational interactions. India has been partnering the capacity building of the Myanmar Navy through assistance in Military hardware and equipment. A Damage Control Simulator built by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited was commissioned on 10 May 2016. Myanmar Navy Ship UMS Aung Zeya, indigenously built by Myanmar having sensors which have been made by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, participated in International Fleet Review-2016, which was conducted in Visakhapatnam in Feb 2016. The Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy also participated in the Fleet Review.



The Admiral in addition to holding important bilateral discussions will also lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ mausoleum and will also host reception for dignitaries from Myanmar onboard Indian Naval ships at Yangon.

