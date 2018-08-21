/ Register

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff visits Myanmar

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Nov 1, 2016.

    Ministry of Defence
    31-October, 2016 15:31 IST
    Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff visits Myanmar

    Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy is on an official visit to Myanmar from 01 to 04 November 2016. The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Myanmar. During his visit the CNS will hold bilateral discussions with His Excellency U Myint Swe, First Vice President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief (Defence Forces) and Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Army and Admiral Tin Aung San, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy. The Admiral will be addressing the students at the National Defence College as will also visit the Defence Services Academy, Naval Training Command and the indigenously built Myanmar Navy Frigate UMS Aung Zeya.

    The visit of the Chief of Naval Staff will also coincide with the port call of Indian Naval ships of the 1st Training Squadron which are on a Overseas Deployment as part of training curriculum of Indian Naval cadets. Officers from the Myanmar Navy are also embarked on the Indian Naval ships for the first time as part of the international training exchange programme.

    The Indian and the Myanmar navies cooperate with each other in terms of Training and Operational interactions. India has been partnering the capacity building of the Myanmar Navy through assistance in Military hardware and equipment. A Damage Control Simulator built by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited was commissioned on 10 May 2016. Myanmar Navy Ship UMS Aung Zeya, indigenously built by Myanmar having sensors which have been made by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, participated in International Fleet Review-2016, which was conducted in Visakhapatnam in Feb 2016. The Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy also participated in the Fleet Review.

    The Admiral in addition to holding important bilateral discussions will also lay a wreath at the Martyrs’ mausoleum and will also host reception for dignitaries from Myanmar onboard Indian Naval ships at Yangon.
     
    According to DRDO officials, the sonar developed for shallow water craft has been designated the HMS-X2. Interestingly, the compact integrated ship sonar system developed by DRDO has attracted interest from Southeast Asian navies as well countries from the Latin America region too. The system, known as the HMS-X2, has been presented to Southeast Asian navies operating 500 to 1,500 tonne surface vessels. The sonar is a compact, export version of the HMS-X being installed on the Myanmar Navy’s Aung Zeya-class guided-missile frigates.

    NPOL is also producing HUMSA NG Sonars which are deployed on-board naval ships and submarines (Ushus). Advanced Light Towed Array Sonar (ALTAS), Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS), Advanced Active Cum Passive Hull mounted Sonars, Shallow water sonar, Diver detection and diver deterrence sonars are also under development.

    HUMSA-NG is an advanced Active cum Passive integrated sonar system proposed to be fitted on a wide variety of Indian Navy platforms such as the Project 17, Project 15A and Project 28 class ships. HUMSA-NG is an advanced version of the existing HUMSA sonar presently fitted on P16, P15, Ranjit and Talwar Class of ships.
    [​IMG]

    Integrated Submarine Sonar (USHUS)
    [​IMG]
     
    i think all of our frigates fitted with sonars from India :D all what we need now is Bramos.. :D
     
    Why Is India’s Navy Chief Visiting Myanmar?
    Admiral Sunil Lanba is on a four-day trip to the Southeast Asian state to advance naval ties.

    [​IMG]
    By Prashanth Parameswaran
    November 02, 2016


    India’s navy chief is on a four day official visit to Myanmar from November 1 to November 4. According to a press release by the Indian Navy, the visit by Admiral Sunil Lanba is intended to “consolidate and enhance the bilateral maritime relations between India and Myanmar.”

    Lanba will hold bilateral discussions with Myanmar’s first vice president, as well as the deputy commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s defense forces and the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar Navy. He will also address students at the National Defense College and visit several military facilities, including the Defense Services Academy, Naval Training Command, and the indigenously-built Myanmar Navy Frigate UMS Aung Zeya.

    Lanba’s visit is just the latest sign of the deepening of cooperation between India and Myanmar both in general as well as in the maritime realm more specifically. The momentum in Indo-Myanmar relations is partly coming out of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s so-called Act Est Policy – a more action-oriented variation on the ‘Look East’ policy first formulated under then-premier Narasimha Rao in the 1990s, which seeks to strengthen relationships with ASEAN specifically and East Asia more generally.

    Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.
    But it has also been an acknowledgement of the increasing prospects for Indo-Myanmar cooperation in the maritime domain more specifically. Both countries have shared a long maritime boundary in the strategically significant Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, and maritime issues have become a growing part of bilateral defense discussions, even if tangible progress has been quite slow in some aspects (See: “India, Myanmar Eye Future Defense Cooperation”).

    In February, in a major but little-noticed development, the two navies signed a pact to formalize coordinated patrols between them, making Myanmar just the third country with which India has such an agreement (the other two are Indonesia and Thailand) (See: “India, Myanmar Ink New Naval Patrol Pact”).

    New Delhi is keen to highlight its growing naval relationship with Naypyidaw amid Lanba’s visit. His trip coincides with the port call of Indian naval ships now on their overseas deployment in Myanmar. The Indian Navy press release specified that this is a significant even as it marks the first time that officers from the Myanmar Navy have embarked on Indian naval ships as part of an international training exchange program. Lanba will also host a reception for dignitaries from Myanmar on board the Indian naval ships in Yangon.

    Furthermore, the UMS Aung Zeya, which Lanba is visiting as part of the trip, is a good example of India’s capacity-building partnership with the Myanmar Navy. Though indigenously built, the Aung Zeya has sensors made by M/s Bharat Electronics Limited. India has been continuing its assistance in military hardware and equipment, with a damage control simulator built by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited commissioned back in May.
     
    Where have I heard that name before? :P

    BTW, Brahmos at some point would be good for Myanmar I think.
     
    LOL .. me=F11 not bad... :laugh::laugh:
    i heard India is selling Bramos to Vietnam.. how about the deal.. ? bro
     
    Ministry of Defence
    28-May, 2017 16:25 IST
    Chief of Army Staff visits Myanmar

    General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff is on a four days visit to Myanmar from 28 to 31 May 2017. During the visit General Bipin Rawat is scheduled to meet a number of high ranking dignitaries of Myanmar to include HE Aung San Suu Kyi, Union Minister for Foreign Affairs and State Counsellor, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services and Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services and Commander-in-Chief of Army.

    Myanmar is an important neighbour with whom we have historical ties and traditional bonds of friendship and cooperation based on mutual trust and understanding. During the visit General Rawat will also visit National Defence College, Nay Pyi Taw and Defence Services Academy, Pwin Oo Lwin. General Rawat is likely to address student officers of National Defence College which is a premier institution grooming the future senior leadership of Myanmar Defence Services. This visit is yet another milestone to reach out to our neighbourhood in the field of defence cooperation and build upon existing mutual cooperation and trust between the two nations.

    Col Aman Anand
    PRO (Army)
    (Release ID :162203)

    http://zeenews.india.com/india/army-chief-gen-bipin-rawat-begins-4-day-visit-to-myanmar-2009888.html

    New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today left for Myanmar on a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with top military leaders there to further ramp up defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

    Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

    Army sources said Gen Rawat will hold talks with top military brass of Myanmar and will explore ways to further broaden security and defence engagements, particularly between the two armies.


    Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw had visited India in August last year during which the two countries had agreed to step up bilateral coordination between border guarding forces to ensure security in the areas along the border.

    India has been concerned over some militant groups from the North-East region taking shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.

    The issue of cross border activities by certain insurgent groups might figure during talks between Rawat and Myanmar's military leadership.

    In June, 2015 the Indian Army had carried out an operation in areas near the Indo-Myanmar against the NSCN (K) militants, days after militants had killed 18 Army men in Manipur.
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...-suu-kyi-military-leaders-in-myanmar-4679690/
    Gen Rawat inspected a Guard of Honour accompanied by Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Armed Forces. Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states.

    By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 29, 2017 10:10 pm


    Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, on a four-day visit to Myanmar, today met the country’s iconic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and held talks with the top military leadership to boost defence and security cooperation between the two countries. He also met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services. Gen Rawat inspected a Guard of Honour accompanied by Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Armed Forces. Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

    “This visit is yet another milestone to reach out to our neighbourhood in the field of defence cooperation and build upon existing mutual cooperation and trust between the two nations,” the Defence Ministry had said in a statement. General Rawat is also likely to address student officers of National Defence College which is a premier institution grooming the future senior leadership of Myanmar defence services. He is also scheduled to visit Defence Services Academy in Pwin Oo Lwin.

    Myanmar’s President Htin Kyaw had visited India in August last year during which the two countries had agreed to step up bilateral coordination between border guarding forces to ensure security in the areas along the border. India has been concerned over some militant groups from the Northeast region taking shelter in Myanmar. The country has been assuring India that it would not allow any insurgent group to use its territory against India.
     
    Ministry of Defence
    20-September, 2017 15:11 IST
    Visit of admiral Tin Aung San, Commander in Chief, Myanmar Navy to India

    Admiral Tin Aung San, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy, is currently on a visit to India from 18 to 21 September 2017. The visit is intended to consolidate and enhance bilateral defence relations between India and Myanmar. The Admiral visited various Naval establishments at Mumbai and Kochi as part of his itinerary prior arriving New Delhi where he is scheduled to call on the Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff. The Admiral will also hold discussions with various dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence at New Delhi.

    Naval cooperation between India and Myanmar has been traditionally strong, encompassing a wide span which includes operational interactions through Coordinated Parols, Training, Port Calls, Passage Exercises along with Capacity Building and Capability Augmentation initiatives. During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Myanmar in early September 17, three MoUs with respect to maritime cooperation were signed between both countries. The visit of the Admiral also closely follows the recent visit of the Commander in Chief, Myanmar Defence Forces in August 2017 and is reflective of the growing level of cooperation between both Navies.

    The Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy, Admiral Tin Aung San meeting the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S.B. Deo, in New Delhi on September 20, 2017.
    [​IMG]
     
    Cabinet
    04-October, 2017 12:00 IST
    Cabinet approves MoU on Upgradation of the Women’s Police Training Centre at Yamethin, Myanmar

    The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Myanmar on upgradation of the Women’s Police Training Centre at Yamethin, Myanmar. The MoU was signed on 6th September, 2017.

    The MoU covers upgradation of the Yamethin Women’s Police Training Centre to further augment the capabilities of the Myanmar Government to build capacities of its police force with technical and financial assistance from Government of India.



    *****
     
    Ministry of Defence
    20-August, 2018 17:36 IST
    INS Khanjar visits Yangon, Myanmar

    INS Khanjar a Missile Corvette of Indian Navy was on a three-day visit to Yangon, Myanmar to undertake operational turn around (OTR) and as part of goodwill visit from 18 to 20 Aug 18. On arrival at Yangon, the Commanding Officer called-on Captain Tet Lwin Run, Fleet Commander 1st Fleet and the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Shri Vikram Misri. A joint Yoga Session for IN and Myanmar Naval personnel was also organised in addition to the cross visits between Indian Navy and Myanmar Naval personnel.

    [​IMG]
     
    It will take some time as our production lines are full with domestic orders for a long time to come. BrahMos is making additional manufacturing facility to address this but until that is made, export countries would have to wait.
     
