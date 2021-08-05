Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Pakistan's Naval chief conferred with UAE's highest military award.

UAE, Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar navies are all very small relative to air strength and major reason why the need US naval protection.



Navies are very manpower intensive. Just for one Frigate you need a crew of 100 trained men plus 10 officers, most navies have two crews per ship, so 200 men plus 20 officers. Arabs do not have this level of manpower, even tehri armies are small and most geared towards guarding the Royal family.



Take Saudi Navy, PN trains all their cadets at PN Academy, around 50 every year, and this is barely enough for their small navy.



Also it takes a lot of manpower, training, time and infrastructure to maintain and operate a sub fleet, as we see even India struggles here.