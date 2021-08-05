Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Pakistan's Naval chief conferred with UAE's highest military award.

arabs really dfont have good navies apart from egypt who has spent a lot in this area... they have always spent money on aircrafts but why not on navy?Hope there is more cooperation in the future.
UAE navy sucks it needs frigates and destroyers.
Navies can’t give the same force multiplier as a good Air Force in my opinion especially for countries with geopolitical interests so close like the UAE.arabs really dfont have good navies apart from egypt who has spent a lot in this area... they have always spent money on aircrafts but why not on navy?
but yopu have IRan nexrt door who has always try to build a navy and now they are trying to cause disruptions in the gulf as you cans ee from recent events.....Navies can’t give the same force multiplier as a good Air Force in my opinion especially for countries with geopolitical interests so close like the UAE.
UAE bought Gowind 2500 which are quite well armed but they need something like the FREMM or Arleigh Burke in the future.
They are trying to develop missiles indigenously and I hope that goes well, they unveiled an anti ship missile at IDEX.
Solution, Iranian naval assets are toast if the need arises to take them out.but yopu have IRan nexrt door who has always try to build a navy and now they are trying to cause disruptions in the gulf as you cans ee from recent events.....
Can't any required sailors be drafted into the navy just like they are drafted into the UAE army.Navies are very manpower intensive. Just for one Frigate you need a crew of 100 trained men plus 10 officers, most navies have two crews per ship, so 200 men plus 20 officers. Arabs do not have this level of manpower, even tehri armies are small and most geared towards guarding the Royal family.
I imagine so, but how many UAE Nationals of male fighting age are there? How popular would such a move be?Solution, Iranian naval assets are toast if the need arises to take them out.
There is already conscription for all males under a certain age iirc so it shouldn't be too difficult to divert some of those thousands joining yearly to the navy.I imagine so, but how many UAE Nationals of male fighting age are there? How popular would such a move be?