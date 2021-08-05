What's new

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Pakistan's Naval chief conferred with UAE's highest military award.

Philip the Arab said:
Hope there is more cooperation in the future.

UAE navy sucks it needs frigates and destroyers.
arabs really dfont have good navies apart from egypt who has spent a lot in this area... they have always spent money on aircrafts but why not on navy?
 
SD 10 said:
arabs really dfont have good navies apart from egypt who has spent a lot in this area... they have always spent money on aircrafts but why not on navy?
Navies can’t give the same force multiplier as a good Air Force in my opinion especially for countries with geopolitical interests so close like the UAE.

1628169393479.jpeg


UAE bought Gowind 2500 which are quite well armed but they need something like the FREMM or Arleigh Burke in the future.

They are trying to develop missiles indigenously and I hope that goes well, they unveiled an anti ship missile at IDEX.
 
UAE, Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar navies are all very small relative to air strength and major reason why the need US naval protection.

Navies are very manpower intensive. Just for one Frigate you need a crew of 100 trained men plus 10 officers, most navies have two crews per ship, so 200 men plus 20 officers. Arabs do not have this level of manpower, even tehri armies are small and most geared towards guarding the Royal family.

Take Saudi Navy, PN trains all their cadets at PN Academy, around 50 every year, and this is barely enough for their small navy.

Also it takes a lot of manpower, training, time and infrastructure to maintain and operate a sub fleet, as we see even India struggles here.
 
Philip the Arab said:
Navies can’t give the same force multiplier as a good Air Force in my opinion especially for countries with geopolitical interests so close like the UAE.

UAE bought Gowind 2500 which are quite well armed but they need something like the FREMM or Arleigh Burke in the future.

They are trying to develop missiles indigenously and I hope that goes well, they unveiled an anti ship missile at IDEX.
but yopu have IRan nexrt door who has always try to build a navy and now they are trying to cause disruptions in the gulf as you cans ee from recent events.....
 
SD 10 said:
but yopu have IRan nexrt door who has always try to build a navy and now they are trying to cause disruptions in the gulf as you cans ee from recent events.....
Solution, Iranian naval assets are toast if the need arises to take them out.


1628170545003.png


1628170580723.png

Yasser76 said:
Navies are very manpower intensive. Just for one Frigate you need a crew of 100 trained men plus 10 officers, most navies have two crews per ship, so 200 men plus 20 officers. Arabs do not have this level of manpower, even tehri armies are small and most geared towards guarding the Royal family.
Can't any required sailors be drafted into the navy just like they are drafted into the UAE army.
 
