Admiral Gorshkov test-fires Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile

https://navalpost.com/russian-navy-hypersonic-tsirkon-missile/

Russian Navy’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate has successfully test-fired the Tsirkon hypersonic missile against a surface target at the range of over 350 km and the flight speed reached 7 Mach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday (July 19).

“According to live monitoring data, the Tsirkon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 km. During the test, the tactical and technical characteristics were confirmed. The flight speed reached nearly 7 Mach,” the statement said.

The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired the missile from the White Sea. The surface target was located on the coast of the Barents Sea.

During the tests, the tactical and technical characteristics of the Zircon missile were confirmed.

 
