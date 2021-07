Admiral Gorshkov test-fires Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile

Russian Navy’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate has successfully test-fired the Tsirkon hypersonic missile against a surface target at the range of over 350 km and the flight speed reached 7 Mach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday (July 19).“According to live monitoring data, the Tsirkon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 km. During the test, the tactical and technical characteristics were confirmed. The flight speed reached nearly 7 Mach,” the statement said.The Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired the missile from the White Sea. The surface target was located on the coast of the Barents Sea.