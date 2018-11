I did not feel any kind of fear while traveling in Karachi

Walking in theAditi’s performed in Wajood for which she received appraisal from the audiences who loved the inclusion of a young face from across the border in a Pakistani production.Owing to her immense popularity that seems to grow with each passing day,The actress who is in Karachi these days for the shooting of her film recently spoke to Daily Jang during an interview, where she opened up aboutResponding to a question regarding her thoughts on Pakistan, the ‘Wajood’ starlet said,I think theThe 20-year-old actress on working in Pakistan shared, "My work in 'Wajood' has been widely lauded and I didn't have to face any discrimination here in Pakistan. India and Pakistan are certainly divided by border but the people in both countries are connected by heart."When asked, the budding Tamil heroine expressed fervour to work alongside renowned Pakistani heartthrobs like Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed, Shaheryar Munawwar Siddiqui and Fahad Mustafa, stating that "I absolutely love films made in Pakistan."