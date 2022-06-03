What's new

Adios Amigos and countrymen

SEOminati

SEOminati

Just a few months back I was preaching in an orientation to the participants that earn dollars and bring here, help Pakistan but I now I don't have good feeling. The current economic situation has got me worried for my family and I am seriously considering moving to a nearby country that is not too expensive.

I'd appreciate if you folks could give your valuable input as to which destination I should think about and plan.

Indonesia or Malaysia?

Also if you have some experiences to share that'll be great too.
 
newb3e

newb3e

Just a few months back I was preaching in an orientation to the participants that earn dollars and bring here, help Pakistan but I now I don't have good feeling. The current economic situation has got me worried for my family and I am seriously considering moving to a nearby country that is not too expensive.

I'd appreciate if you folks could give your valuable input as to which destination I should think about and plan.

Indonesia or Malaysia?

Also if you have some experiences to share that'll be great too.
if no country takes you Sudan is better than DHaistan!
 
T

Thrust_Vector998

Just a few months back I was preaching in an orientation to the participants that earn dollars and bring here, help Pakistan but I now I don't have good feeling. The current economic situation has got me worried for my family and I am seriously considering moving to a nearby country that is not too expensive.

I'd appreciate if you folks could give your valuable input as to which destination I should think about and plan.

Indonesia or Malaysia?

Also if you have some experiences to share that'll be great too.
Good decision. Imo I think Malaysia would be really great as there are many overseas Pakistanis residing there aswell! Good Luck🤞.
Unfortunately I can't do the same due to finances :(
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Good decision. Imo I think Malaysia would be really great as there are many overseas Pakistanis residing there aswell! Good Luck🤞.
Unfortunately I can't do the same due to finances :(
I don't have my finances sorted out much either given I bought an apartment a few months back but still I think whoever can should move. Jin k liye itni mehnat Kari I can't see them paying the price of a few 300-400 corrupt people managing this country.
 
newb3e

newb3e

I don't have my finances sorted out much either given I bought an apartment a few months back but still I think whoever can should move. Jin k liye itni mehnat Kari I can't see them paying the price of a few 300-400 corrupt people managing this country.
sell your apt bhai and run away from this shitshow!

i loved this country and i was always of opinion that when things will go crazy all over for Muslims specially people will comeback to Pakistan as this is the only safe heaven for Muslims in the world! but no this mulk is chotya randi khana (sorry for the language) where Generails are dallas and amrika is their customer!

chotya circus hai ya mulk!
 
jamahir

jamahir

Just a few months back I was preaching in an orientation to the participants that earn dollars and bring here, help Pakistan but I now I don't have good feeling. The current economic situation has got me worried for my family and I am seriously considering moving to a nearby country that is not too expensive.

I'd appreciate if you folks could give your valuable input as to which destination I should think about and plan.

Indonesia or Malaysia?

Also if you have some experiences to share that'll be great too.
Bangladesh. The sane country in South Asia generally, fits in your criteria and developing in the computing field so you should have no problem in getting employment or to start a company which is what you should do.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

sell your apt bhai and run away from this shitshow!

i loved this country and i was always of opinion that when things will go crazy all over for Muslims specially people will comeback to Pakistan as this is the only safe heaven for Muslims in the world! but no this mulk is chotya randi khana (sorry for the language) where Generails are dallas and amrika is their customer!

chotya circus hai ya mulk!
I avoid using such language but I controlled myself while writing this thread but the matter of the fact is these people have made this country a bawarchi Khana (the one you referred to above).

I am a practicing Muslim and I always had this feeling that Pakistan exists for a reason and that reason is to maintain a balance between good vs evil but man I was wrong.

Bangladesh. The sane country in South Asia generally and developing in the computing field so you should have no problem in getting employment or to start a company which is what you should do.
Are the people good towards Pakistanis or would I be facing racism for no reason? Not worried about employment as of now given I have a contract with a UK based agency.
 

