Adios Amigos and countrymen

Just a few months back I was preaching in an orientation to the participants that earn dollars and bring here, help Pakistan but I now I don't have good feeling. The current economic situation has got me worried for my family and I am seriously considering moving to a nearby country that is not too expensive.
I'd appreciate if you folks could give your valuable input as to which destination I should think about and plan.
Indonesia or Malaysia?
Also if you have some experiences to share that'll be great too.
I'd appreciate if you folks could give your valuable input as to which destination I should think about and plan.
Indonesia or Malaysia?
Also if you have some experiences to share that'll be great too.