Adil Raja detained in London

Rajput of Bihar

Rajput of Bihar

Nov 1, 2015
Maarkhoor said:

There is list of 15 members of PDF provided by me also approved and these rabid dogs 13 of them out of Pakistan will loose their Pakistani ID cards and passports plus they could be arrested while returning to Pakistan.

2 of them living in Pakistan.

Black vego eagerly waiting for orders about them.

Inshallah I will post their picture here,

26 others on watchlist.
Arrested by whom?
 
SaadH

Yeh colonial sepoy aaj tak Altaf Hussain confirmed terrorist, jo hazaroN PakistanioN kay qatal ka zimaydar hai, uss ko tu deport nahi kar wasakay. Abb kaisay harkat mein aagaey?
 
Hero786

Hero786

SaadH said:
Faujeets ki B team ka captain hai, uss ko kion uthwaen gay?
bhutto ko 1 general politics mein laya,
dosray ne kursi per bithya,

teesray ne opper hi bhej diya

inn ki itni auqat hoti to altaf uk mein na hota,
PSP banwaye, jo khatam ho gaye
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Big Tank said:
Markhor and his retarded fantasies. Are you still trying to be a wannabe Intel agent online?
Big tank before you are mini tank right?

There is a saying in Punjabi t@ttay jiney marzi vadet ho jaan rehndey L de thaley hi ney...... :enjoy:

Tera nika abu padriya gya eee ja ami ko bool zamanat karwaye..... :crazy: :enjoy: :smitten:
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Not sure why Adil Raja thought he'd be safe in the UK.

He put his mother through hell while he sat in the UK. Not sure if he'll be deported...

I'm pretty sure he'll be able to hire a good attorney that'll cause quite a few obstacles. But his Social Media career might have come to an end.

Never liked his vLogs. Material was weak.
 

