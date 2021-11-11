What's new

Adidas Takes Hit From Boycott in China, along with other Western apparel brands, continues to suffer from a Chinese consumer boycott

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,197
-1
80,498
Country
China
Location
China
Adidas Takes Hit From Boycott in China, Once Seen as a Growth Engine
The sportswear company, along with other Western apparel brands, continues to suffer from a Chinese consumer boycott
By Georgi Kantchev and

Updated Nov. 10, 2021 7:32 am ET

BERLIN—In March, Adidas AG called China its biggest growth engine, with the German sportswear company aiming to win over Gen Z consumers there and use the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to showcase its brand.

Now China has become a liability.

Sales at Adidas were stunted this quarter, thanks to a slump in Greater China.

Overall revenue in the third quarter grew just 3% to 5.752 billion euro. Executives said pandemic-related lockdowns and supply chain issues in China caused overall revenue growth to be reduced by about 600 million euro this quarter. In China, specifically, sales declined 15%.

Adidas stock was down more than 5% in trading midday on Wednesday.

Nike and other Western brands that have refused to source cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, due to allegations of forced labor among the Uyghur population in that area, which prompted nationwide boycott of these western brands by the Chinese consumers.

www.wsj.com

Adidas Takes Hit From Boycott in China, Once Seen as a Growth Engine

Adidas was hurt by a consumer boycott that began earlier this year after the company, as part of a consortium of Western brands, raised concerns about forced-labor allegations in China’s Xinjiang region.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom