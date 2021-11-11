Adidas Takes Hit From Boycott in China, along with other Western apparel brands, continues to suffer from a Chinese consumer boycott

Adidas Takes Hit From Boycott in China, Once Seen as a Growth Engine

The sportswear company, along with other Western apparel brands, continues to suffer from a Chinese consumer boycott

