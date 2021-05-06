What's new

Adidas sales fall 78%, Nike 59% in China after criticizing China on Xinjiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,166
1
73,506
Country
China
Location
China
Adidas sales fall 78%, Nike 59% in China after criticizing China on Xinjiang

May 6 2021



Both Nike and Adidas have issued statements condemning the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China — a stance that’s cost them significantly through online sales in the country. Sales on Tmall, China’s largest direct-to-consumer platform, have fallen 78 percent for Adidas and 59 percent for Nike compared to the same time last year, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Many Chinese consumers are boycotting international brands who’ve criticized the government’s treatment of Uyghurs.

THE CHINESE MARKET IS MASSIVE — Nike and Adidas have had to weigh the moral imperative against how crucial China is to their bottom line. Sales in Greater China have been especially important as brands seek to bounce back from the financial effects of COVID-19, and the country accounted for nearly one-fifth of Nike’s sales for fiscal 2020 and almost a quarter for Adidas.


www.inputmag.com

Nike will start refurbishing sneakers and selling them at a discount

The sustainability move is set to make the brand’s footprint smaller and its profits bigger.
www.inputmag.com www.inputmag.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom