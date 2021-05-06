beijingwalker
Adidas sales fall 78%, Nike 59% in China after criticizing China on Xinjiang
May 6 2021
Both Nike and Adidas have issued statements condemning the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of China — a stance that’s cost them significantly through online sales in the country. Sales on Tmall, China’s largest direct-to-consumer platform, have fallen 78 percent for Adidas and 59 percent for Nike compared to the same time last year, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Many Chinese consumers are boycotting international brands who’ve criticized the government’s treatment of Uyghurs.
THE CHINESE MARKET IS MASSIVE — Nike and Adidas have had to weigh the moral imperative against how crucial China is to their bottom line. Sales in Greater China have been especially important as brands seek to bounce back from the financial effects of COVID-19, and the country accounted for nearly one-fifth of Nike’s sales for fiscal 2020 and almost a quarter for Adidas.
