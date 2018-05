Adiala Jail security enhanced manifold, Anti Aircraft guns installed



RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail security has been enhanced – where Dr Shakil Afridi is imprisoned.



According to jail sources, an anti-aircraft gun has also been installed at the prison, and additional security personnel have been deployed separately for Afridi’s security.



Dr Shakeel Afridi was put behind bars over his role in the killing of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.



He was jailed for 33 years after being convicted in a treason case. He was shifted to Adiala Jail after being air-lifted on April 27 from Peshawar jail.



According to the lawyer of Dr Afridi, Qamar Nadeem Advocate, Afridi is expected to be released in next few weeks as 10 years of imprisonment had been remitted.



Soon after the death of Osama bin Laden in Operation Neptune Spear, the US media reported that Afridi had facilitated CIA by collecting DNA samples of bin Laden’s family



Then-CIA director Leon Panetta and then-US secretary of state Hillary Clinton had confirmed the doctor’s role in eliminating the ‘terrorist’, after which Afridi was arrested by Pakistani authorities.