ADF responds to distress call from Indonesian vessel off West Australian coast The ship is located some 200 kilometres from land, the incident is not believed to be related to people smu...

The Australian Defence Force has responded to a distress call made from an Indonesian fishing vessel off the Western Australian coast overnight.HMAS Anzac is en route to the location, while two surveillance aircrafts currently search for the ship, which is believed to be more than 200 kilometres from the coast.HMAS Anzac is due to arrive at the location later this afternoon. (Getty)The distress call is understood not to be related to people smuggling.Aircrafts searching for the vessel are equipped with life rafts and emergency items.More to come.