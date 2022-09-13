What's new

ADEX 2022: Jadara develops new ATGM with Azerbaijan MoD

Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

Jadara Equipment & Defence Systems has partnered with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop a new anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system.

bsp_38837-idr-18917.jpg



Jadara's Terminator-FM is a joint venture with Azerbaijan's MoD. (Janes/Huw Williams)
Jadara Equipment & Defence Systems has partnered with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence (MoD) to develop a new anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system.
The company unveiled the Terminator-FM at ADEX 2022 in Baku. Speaking to Janes at the event, Jadara's Nidal Sejaja said that work on the system started around 2021 and is production ready after what he described as successful trials that saw it engage targets at its maximum stated range of 5 km. The system has a minimum engagement range of 200 m.
The work, split between the two partners, sees the 152 mm calibre, tandem hollow charge missile supplied by the Azerbaijani MoD, and the launcher components by Jadara. Sejaja said that there are plans to move production of the missile to company facilities in Jordan.
According to Sejaja, Terminator-FM uses an undisclosed guidance system that was of a new design. Although unable to disclose specific details, he said that it uses semi-automatic, laser beam riding technology.
According to company data, the missile can penetrate 800–1,000 mm of rolled homogeneous steel armour, is protected by explosive reactive armour, and has a flight time of 25 seconds to its maximum range. The launcher component of the system weighs 27.3 kg, while the missile in its container weighs 29.7 kg. Jadara claims that the Terminator-FM can operate at temperatures from -40 to 60 degrees Celsius.
Sejaja said that the Terminator-FM is not to be confused with the company's standard Terminator-series ATGM systems, which he said had completed development, and for which there are no plans for further work at present.
 
Ghostkiller

Ghostkiller

I hope you (jordanians and azeris) can turn it into fire and forget missile. Hope for the best for you.
 

