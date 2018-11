Strict media blackout. Even control online as much as possible.

Aggressively promote a counter narrative - aggressively and intellegently. Counter narrative should be based in Islamic theology, designed to appeal to the religious lot that follow them. Know your target.

Identify the power structure and slowly dismantle it in a discreet way.

See which people in the organisation can be bought/blackmailed/strong armed into doing your bidding. Go after them in the best manner.