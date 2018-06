Don't feel isolated



[[26]] Just one thing more: Do not feel isolated. Many people have spoken to me [and said] that East Bengal feels isolated from the rest of Pakistan. No doubt there is a great distance separating the East from the West Pakistan, no doubt there are difficulties, but I tell you that we fully know and realize the importance of Dacca and East Bengal. I have only come here for a week or ten days this time, but in order to discharge my duties as the head of the state I may have to come here and stay for days, for weeks, and similarly the Pakistan Ministers must establish closer contact. They should come here and your leaders and members of your government should go to Karachi which is the capital of Pakistan. But you must have patience. With your help and your support, we will make Pakistan a mighty state.



Keep together



[[27]] Finally let me appeal to you keep together, [258] put up with inconveniences, sufferings, and sacrifices for the collective good of our people. No amount of trouble, no amount of hard work or sacrifice, is too much or to be shirked if you individually and collectively make a contribution for the collective good of your nation and your state. It is in that way that you will build up Pakistan as the first largest [Islamic?] state in the world, not only in population, as it is, but in strength so that it will command the respect of all the other na tions of the world. With these words I wish you Godspeed. Pakistan Zindabad!





http://www.columbia.edu/itc/mealac/pritchett/00islamlinks/txt_jinnah_dacca_1948.html

of that ill-treatment here; and in the open encouragement to Hindus to leave this province being sedulously given by a section of the Indian leaders producing imaginary accounts of what is called the flight of the minorities in Pakistan; and by the Hindu Mahasabha.Propaganda belied[[12]] All these propaganda and accusations about the ill-treatment of the minorities stand belied by the fact that over twelve million non-Muslims continue to live in this province in peace, and have refused to migrate from here. Let me take this opportunity of repeating what I have already said: we shall treat the minorities in Pakistan fairly and justly. Their lives and properties in Pakistan are far more secure and protected than in India, and we shall maintain peace, law, and order, and protect and safeguard fully every citizen of Pakistan without distinction of cast, creed, or community.State language[[13]] So far so good. Let me now turn to some of the less satisfactory features of the conditions in this province. There is a certain feeling, I am told in some parts of this province, against non-Bengali Muslims. There has also lately been a certain amount of excitement over the question whether Bengali or Urdu shall be the state language of this province and of Pakistan. In this latter connection, I hear that some discreditable attempts have been [251] made by political opportunists to make a tool of students in Dacca to embarrass the administration.[[14]] My young friends, students, who are present here, let me tell you as one who has always had love and affection for you, who has served you for ten years faithfully and loyally, let me give you this word of warning: you will be making the greatest mistake if you allow yourself to be exploited by one political party or the other. Remember there has been a revolutionary change. It is our own government, we are [a] free, independent, and sovereign state. Let us behave and regulate our affairs as free men. We are not suppressed and oppressed in the regime of a foreign domination. We have broken those chains, we have thrown off those shackles. My young friends, I look forward to you as the real makers of Pakistan. Do not be exploited and do not be misled. Create amongst yourselves complete unity and solidarity. Set an example of what youths can do. Your main occupation should be -- in fairness to yourself, in fairness to your parents, in fairness to the state -- to devote your attention to your studies. If you fritter away your energies now, you will always regret [it]. After you leave the portals of your universities and colleges, then you can play your part freely and help yourselves and the state.Dangers facing East Bengal[[15]] Let me warn you in the clearest terms of the dangers that still face Pakistan and your province in particular, as I have done already. Having failed to prevent the establishment of Pakistan, thwarted [252] and frustrated by failure, the enemies of Pakistan have now turned their attention to disrupt[ing] the state by creating a split amongst the Muslims of Pakistan. These attempts have taken the shape principally of encouraging provincialism.[[16]] As long as you do not throw off this poison from your body politic, you will never be able to weld yourselves, mould yourselves, galvanize yourselves into a real true nation. What you want is not to talk about Bengalis, Punjabis, Sindhis, Baluchis, Pathans and so on. They are, of course, units; but I ask you, have you forgotten the lesson that was taught to us 1300 years ago? If I may point [it] out, you are all outsiders here. Who were the original inhabitants of Bengal? -- not those who are now living [in it]. So what is the use of saying "We are Bengalis, or Sindhis, or Pathans, or Punjabis"? No, we are Muslims, Islam had taught us this. Here I think you will agree with me that whatever else you may be and whatever you are, you are Muslims. You belong to a nation now. You have now carved out a territory, [a] vast territory, it is all yours. It does not belong to a Punjabi or a Sindhi, or a Pathan or a Bengali, it is yours. You have got your central government where the several units are represented. Therefore, if you want to build up yourselves into a nation, for God's sake give up this provincialism. Provincialism has been one of the curses, and so is sectionalism, Shia, Sunni, etc.[[17]] It was no concern of our predecessor government, it was no concern of theirs to worry about it; they were here to carry on the administration, maintain law and order, and to carry on their trade and exploit India as much as [253] they could. But we are now in a different position altogether.America as example[[18]] Now I give you an example. Take America. When it threw off British rule and declared itself independent, how many nations were there? It had many races: Spaniards, French, German, Italian, English, Dutch and many more. Well, there they were. They had many difficulties. But mind you, their nations were actually in existence, and they were great nations, whereas you had nothing. You have got Pakistan only now. But there a Frenchman could say "I am a Frenchman and belong to a great nation," and so on. But what happened? They understood and they realized their difficulties because they had sense; and within a very short time, they solved their problems and destroyed all their sectionalism, and they were able to speak not as a German or a Frenchman or an Englishman or a Spaniard, but as an American. They spoke in this spirit: "I am an American" and "We are Americans"; and so you should think, live, and act in terms that your country is Pakistan and you are a Pakistani.[[19]] Now I ask you to get rid of this provincialism because as long as you allow this poison to remain in the body politic of Pakistan, believe me, you will never be a strong nation, and you will never be able to achieve what I wish you could achieve. Please do not think that I do not appreciate the position. Very often it becomes a vicious circle. When you speak to a Bengali he says "Yes, you are right, but [254] the Punjabi is so arrogant"; when you speak to the Punjabi or a non-Bengali he says "Yes, but these people do not want us here, they want to get us out." Now this is a vicious circle, and I do not think anybody can solve this Chinese puzzle.What is more sensible[[20]] The question is, who is going to be the more sensible of the two; and whoever is going to be the more sensible, more practical, more statesmanlike will be rendering the greatest service to Pakistan. So you make up your mind, and from today put an end to this sectionalism.[[On language policy]][[21]] About language I have already said, this is in order to create disruption among the Musalmans. Your Prime Minister has rightIy pointed this out in a recent statement, and I am glad that his government have decided to put down firmly any attempt to disturb the peace of this province by political saboteurs or their agents. Whether Bengali should be the official language of this province is a matter for the elected representatives of the people of this province to decide. I have no doubt that this question should be decided solely in accordance with the wishes of the inhabitants of this province at the appropriate time. Let me tell you in clearest language that there is no truth [in rumors] that your normal life is to be touched or disturbed, so far as your Bengali language is concerned. But ultimately it is for you, the people of this province, to decide what should be the language of your province.[[22]] But let me make it clear to you that the state language of Pakistan is going to be Urdu and no [255] other language. Anyone who tries to mislead [you] is merely the enemy of Pakistan. Without one state language, no nation can remain tied up solidly together and function. Look at the history of other countries. There[fore] so far as the state language is concerned, Pakistan's language should be Urdu; but, as I have said, it will come in time.Fifth-columnist Muslims[[23]] I tell you once again, do not fall into the trap of those who are the enemies of Pakistan. Unfortunately you have fifth-columnists. I am sorry to say that they are Muslims -- who are financed by outsiders. /1/ But they are making a reat mistake. Weare not going to tolerate sabotage any more. We are not going to tolerate enemies of Pakistan. We are not going to tolerate quislings and fifth-columnists in our state, and if this is not stopped, I am confident that your government and the Pakistan government will take the strongest measures and deal with them ruthlessly because [256] they are a poison.[[24]] I can quite understand differences of views. Very often it is said, why cannot we have this party or that party? Now let me tell you, and I hope you will agree with me, that we have as result of unceasing efforts and struggles ultimately achieved Pakistan after ten years. It is the Muslim League which has done it; there were of course many Musalmans who were indifferent. Some were afraid because they had vested interests and they thought they might lose [them]. Some sold themselves to the enemy and worked against us, but we struggled and fought by the grace of God, and with His help we have established Pakistan, which has stunned the world. Now this is a sacred trust in your hands -- that is, the Muslim League. Is this sacred trust to be guarded by us as the real custodian of the welfare of our country and our people, or not?"Mushroom parties[[25]] Are mushroom parties led by men of doubtful past to be started, to destroy what we have achieved or capture what we have secured? I ask you one question. Do you believed in Pakistan?" () Are you happy that you have achieved Pakistan? () Do you want East Bengal or any part of Pakistan to go into the Indian Union? () If you are going to serve Pakistan, if you are going to build Pakistan, if you are going to reconstruct Pakistan, then I say that the honest course open to every Musalman is to join the Muslim League party and serve Pakistan to the best of his ability. Any other mushroom [257] party that is started at present will be looked upon with suspicion because of their past; not that we have any feeling of malice, ill-will, or revenge. Honesty is welcome, but the present emergency requires that every Musalman should come under the banner of [the] Muslim League which is the true custodian of Pakistan, and build it up and make it a great state before we think of parties amongst ourselves which may be formed later on sound and healthy line