Additional 1500 MW of power is in pipeline from India to Bangladesh-Union External Minister Dr S. Jaishankar
May 28, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
Union External Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Saturday said additional 1500 MW is in pipeline from India to Bangladesh.
Presently 1160 MW of electricity is supplied to Bangladesh.
Addressing a “NADI (River) Conclave 2022” in Guwahati, the External Minister said that inside Bangladesh, India is collaborating on a series of road projects, including improving the Ashuganj River Port-Akhaura Land Port Road under an LoC of more than US$ 400 million.
The External Minister said that overland movement of goods is taking place using 28 notified Land Customs Stations (LCSs) and three Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the border.
He said that the “Maitree Bridge” over the river Feni connects Sabroom (Tripura) to Ramgarh (Bangladesh) and was opened by the Prime Ministers of the two countries in March of 2021.
Cross-border power transmission lines and digital connectivity infrastructure offer additional dimensions of connectivity, Jaishankar said adding that the international gateway between Agartala and Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh is helping to provide faster internet access and broadband services in Tripura.
“We will be reviewing all these developments and more at the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting with my Bangladesh counterpart in mid-June,” the Indian minister said.
The External Minister Minister said that hydropower too offers great scope for cooperation, and this is relevant even more in an era of climate action.
There is an established tradition in this regard between Bhutan and India and a rapidly emerging one now between Nepal and India.
A pipeline from Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal is being explored. And with the launching of RuPay cards, Nepal is getting integrated with the Indian fintech and payment systems. Prime Minister’s visit to Lumbini this month was the most recent occasion to take our cooperation with Nepal forward, He added.
Noting that the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project is the most significant of those that India has undertaken in Myanmar, Jaishankar said that it is also one of the hardest, both because of topography and because of insurgency.
“The project includes a waterway component of 158 km on the river Kaladan, from Sittwe to Paletwa, and a road component of a 109 km from Paletwa to Zorinpui, on the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.
Efforts are underway to make Sittwe Port operational at the earliest." But let me be frank about where we are. We have genuinely struggled with this very complex enterprise but are more determined than ever to spare no effort in getting it done,” the External Minister added.
