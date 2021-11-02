Addis Ababa asks residents to prepare to defend Ethiopian capital

He poked the hornets nest, then ran away, while hornets ravage the country.These guys in the north were tyrannising Ethiopia, and surrounding countries for 30 years, util deposed in nineties (because of other troubles.)Would he been a better politician, he would've picked a better time to poke hornets, orwhile strategising to keep the status quo. I counted Abiy as one of few African politicians who weren't blowhards, and who were genuinely driven by a greater ambition than just personal gain.Ethiopia has been a rare good-ending story of a country which emerged after a revolutionary war in Africa, and by far the fastest growing economy in that part of Africa, with some early industrialisation. And now, forger about it all.