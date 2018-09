'Addicted' Americans Are Now Harming Their Pets To Get Opioids

According to the Courier-Journal , a dangerous trend is developing in the heartland of dying America, one where pet owners are harming their animals to get opioid prescriptions.

In one case, a Kentucky woman cut her retriever, Alice, with razors on multiple occasions in the attempt to get an opioid prescription. Heather Pereira, Alice’s owner, of Elizabethtown, tried to acquire a prescription for Tramadol. Veterinarians quickly caught onto the scheme and called law enforcement officers when they noticed Alice’s injuries appeared to be intentional.