ADB to provide $230m for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Bangladesh with US$230 million in loan to help the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in north-eastern Bangladesh affected by devastating floods in May-June in 2022. An agreement to this effect was signed between the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

ADB to provide $230m for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh​

Photo shows the sorry state of the Tahirpur-Badaghat road which was washed away by the devastating floods in Sylhet in 2022.— FE Photo​

Published :Apr 18, 2023 01:33 PMThe Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Bangladesh with US$230 million in loan to help the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in north-eastern Bangladesh affected by devastating floods in May-June in 2022.An agreement to this effect was signed between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Bangladesh in the city on Monday.Secretary of Economic Relations Division Sharifa Khan and ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, said an ADB press statement.The assistance under the Flood Reconstruction Emergency Assistance Project aims to help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of northeastern districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet.Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May-June in 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Haor region, affecting 7.2 million people, it said."The project will address the climate change impacts by developing innovative climate-resilient infrastructure under the build-back-better principles in line with the government's national adaptation plan," the statement said, quoting the ADB Country Director."The project will also help improve living conditions, livelihoods, and climate resilience in the flood-affected northeast region of Bangladesh by reducing flood risks in 79,233 hectares of land; improving climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure and water delivery services in at least 10,000 hectares of land;reconstructing and rehabilitating 757 kilometers (KM) of rural roads, 34 km of rail track, 80 km of river embankment and 11,900 tube wells; and planting 100,000 trees," Mr Ginting was quoted as saying.In partnership with reputable national and international research institutes, the project will support climate-smart agriculture technologies and livelihood support to the flood-affected people in the socioeconomically underdeveloped Haor region, according to the statement.The improvement in agriculture value chains (crops and fisheries) will enhance food security, nutrition, employment, poverty reduction, and rural livelihoods, it said.The project will incorporate safety features in infrastructure designs, particularly for the elderly, women, children, and people with disability. In line with the build-back-better approach, the infrastructure design will consider historical and projected climate scenarios including maximum flood depth and velocity, and temperature and rainfall, it mentioned.The project will also support water management through alternative wetting and drying technology, direct seeded rice, and the use of solar irrigation for climate adaptation and mitigation, said the ADB statement.An additional $1.0 million technical assistance grant from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system, it said.