_____________________

: Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide $7.1 billion in financing to help Pakistan achieve inclusive and sustainable growth over the next three years, its senior official said.“ADB plans to significantly increase the country’s sovereign operations to $7.1 billion over 3 years,” Wencai Zhang, vice president of the Manila-based lender said in a statement.“Along with its continued focus on energy, infrastructure development, and institutional reforms, ADB is also reengaging in education and health, and social safety net through income support program.”Click on the link given below for further reading.......