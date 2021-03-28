ADASI UAE kamikaze UAVs

The QX family of loitering munitions comprises four products: QX-1, a micro-UAV, QX-2, a mini-UAV, QX-3, a small UAV, and QX-4, which features an impressive vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed wing. The precision-guided systems use sophisticated AI algorithms to target and strike, boasting an accuracy of 1 m CEP (circular error probable) – with an aim similar to laser guided munitions. Built to launch in any environment or terrain, the entire QX family of UAVs are lightweight, man portable, and comprise VTOL capabilities.The ADASI QX-1 loitering munitions system provides military forces with an effective smallfootprint tool to make discreet, targeted attacks with accuracy and effectiveness. Easy to carry, this kamikaze system features multiple fuse options to meet any mission requirement. This multirotor kamikaze vertical take-off drone provides operators with an onboard video feed, fast-flight attack speed, a range of 10 km and a 500- gram payload.The ADASI QX-2 loitering munitions system provides infantry and special forces with a portable drone capable of carrying and delivering a precision-guided weapon or deploying in kamikaze configuration with an embedded warhead at a stand-off range of 20 km for flexible mission scenarios. With a maximum take-off weight of 8 kg, the system can be fitted with a surveillance EO/IR gimbal in addition to the armed payload for pre- and postattack information gathering.The ADASI QX-3 loitering munitions system puts a powerful aerial capability in the hands of infantry and special forces through a 20-kg UAV with a capacity of up to four precision-guided munitions, depending on platform. With onboard video and multiple weapons, the system empowers operators to respond to changing realities in real time, providing robust support to ground operations. Transportable by light vehicle and available in both multi-rotor and fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) versions, the system offers a standoff range of 40 km and an endurance of up to 90 minutes with VTOL version and 40 minutes with multi-rotor version for extended mission scenarios.