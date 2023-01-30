Adani Group's loss swells to $65 billion; Hindenburg responds to charges

His shares were definately overvalued, so this was sure to happen. But I don't think there is any scam as such. Most people including the retail investors knew he was close to Modi and hence betted on him and gained as lot as well. But to call it a scam would be streach. Even though some banks and LIC has invested in his companies, they as a percentage of market capital was not much. Anyway this exponential decline will most probably stop in a week or two before going up again, as Adani has some major projects/hard infra in his kitty. Its not some fluke internet vaporware.