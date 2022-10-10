Adani Group to invest $100 billion in next decade

“As a Group, we will invest over 100 billion dollars of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the Energy Transition space. It is our commitment to invest 70 billion dollars in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain,” Chairman Gautam Adani said, adding that the company is committed to invest $70 billion in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain. ​

Port-to-FMCG conglomerate Adani Group will invest over $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Tuesday.Nearly 70% of this investment however, will be in the green energy transition space, Adani said."As a Group, we will invest over 100 billion dollars of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the Energy Transition space. It is our commitment to invest 70 billion dollars in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain," he said, adding that the company is committed to invest $70 billion in an integrated Hydrogen-based value chain.Adani had this July said that the group would invest $70 billion in green energy transition and infrastructure projects to become a net exporter of clean energy.Earlier this month, Adani said his Group will be building three giant factories in India leading to the world's most integrated green energy value chains.His giga factories will extend from polysilicon to solar modules, complete manufacturing of wind turbines and manufacturing of hydrogen electrolysers.In addition to the existing 20 GW renewables portfolio, the new business will be enhanced by another 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation, spread over 100,000 hectares, which is 1.4 times the size of Singapore," he said.The new business, Adani said, will lead to the commercialisation of 3 million metric tons of green energy. "We are in the process of building a 10 GW silicon-based photo-voltaic value-chain that will be backward-integrated from raw silicon to solar panels, a 10 GW integrated wind-turbine manufacturing facility, and a 5 GW Hydrogen electrolyser factory," he said during the event.Adding that the group aims to become one of the least expensive producers of the green electron and then of green hydrogen. "It is an absolute game changer for India and opens up the unprecedented possibility that India could one day become a net energy exporter," he said.Speaking of the Group's digital transformation ambitions, Adani said that the Indian Data Center market is witnessing an explosive growth but consumes more energy than any other energy and building green data centres will be a game-changer."We will interconnect these data centers through a series of terrestrial and globally linked undersea cables drawn at our ports and build consumer based super-apps that will bring the hundreds of millions of Adani's B2C consumers on one common digital platform. Once done, the monetization possibilities are endless," he said, adding that his group has recently finished building the world's largest sustainability cloud that has a hundred of their solar and wind sites running on it."The point I would like to make is that – India is full of incredible opportunities. The real India growth story is just starting. This is the best window for companies to embrace India's economic resurgence and the incredible multi-decade tail wind the world's largest and most youthful democracy offers," he said.