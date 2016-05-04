What's new

Adani Group Becomes Third Indian Company To Cross $100 Billion In Market Value

Mumbai (Maharashtra):
Adani Group has become India's third conglomerate to cross 100 billion dollars in market capitalisation with shares of four of its six listed companies reaching an all-time high on Tuesday. The total market cap of the six listed Adani Group companies stood at more than 104 billion dollars, according to BSE data.






Adani Enterprises hit an all-time high of ₹ 1,225.55 on Tuesday while Adani Transmission jumped to ₹ 1,109.90 and Adani Ports gained to ₹ 837.45.




Adani Power rose by five per cent to ₹ 98.40 while Adani Green Energy gained by 2.2 per cent to ₹ 1,194.55. Earlier, Tata Group and Mukesh Ambani-led-Reliance Group have achieved this milestone. Tata Group's current market cap is 242 billion dollars while RIL Group's m-cap is 190 billion dollars.


