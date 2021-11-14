What's new

Adani Green Energy Targets Renewable Energy Capacity Of 45 GW By 2030, To Invest $20 Billion In The Sector

A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,795
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Adani Green Energy Targets Renewable Energy Capacity Of 45 GW By 2030, To Invest $20 Billion In The Sector




Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) have declared their Energy Compact Goals as part of COP26, primarily adhering to Sustainable Development Goal-7 (SDG-7).

SDG-7 defines a set of targets to be achieved by 2030. The companies are to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy services and increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix.

AGEL has set a target of achieving 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, with the average tariff below the Average Power Purchase Cost (APPC) at the national level. Further, AGEL aims to invest $20 billion in renewable energy development over the next decade and develop a two GW per year solar manufacturing capacity by FY 2022-23.

ATL is on course to increase the share of renewable power procurement from the current 3 per cent to 30 per cent by FY 2023 and to 70 per cent by FY 2030 through its utility subsidiary in Mumbai and reduce its carbon intensity on per unit of revenue basis to support SDG 13 for Climate Change Mitigation.

“Both AGEL and ATL have centered their business strategy around the achievement of SDGs across all their activities, with SDG-7 as the cornerstone,” the company said.

“AGEL’s and ATL’s commitment will also support the targets taken by the Government of India and its commitment to the UN Energy Compact,” it added.

India has committed to increase the installed capacity of renewable energy to 450 GW by 2030 and to the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) to add 10 GW solar PV manufacturing capacity by 2025.
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,795
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Adani To Source 60 Per Cent Of Mumbai’s Power Demand From Renewable Energy By 2027



Adani Electricity’s switch to renewable energy to offset 16 per cent of Mumbai’s GHG emissions.

More than 30,000 Adani Electricity consumers have opted for company’s green initiatives. This has reduced CO2 emission by 26,000 tonnes annually which is equivalent to planting around 8.5 lakh trees.

In a move that would make Mumbai one of the World’s first metropolises to be powered by renewable energy to a significant share, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) aims to fulfil over 30 per cent of Mumbai’s power requirements through renewable energy sources.

The company targets to further scale up renewable energy’s share in the city’s power consumption to 60 per cent by 2027. If achieved, This will offset up to 16 per cent of Mumbai’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

“Adani Electricity has already taken steps to reduce Mumbai’s carbon footprint. With a major thrust on promoting renewable energy, Adani will fulfill over 30 per cent of Mumbai’s power requirements through renewable energy sources, which would further be scaled up to 60 per cent by 2027,” the company said.

Adani Electricity is also offering sustainable lifestyle options to its consumers. The company has rolled out a ‘Green Tariff’ wherein consumers can opt for supply from renewable energy sources.

Adani is also offering a subsidy of up to 40 per cent to promote solar rooftop installations. More than 30,000 consumers have opted for these initiatives displacing the equivalent of more than 26,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to planting 8,50,000 trees.

The company claimed that it is planting one sapling on behalf of every consumer who opts for paperless bills.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, is an integrated business of power generation, transmission, and retail electricity distribution. AEML serves over three million customers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs, meeting close to 2,000 MW of power demand.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
11,529
-22
9,687
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
I like the spending spree of big billionaires. Ambani announcing billions for Hydrogen gas production and Adani for Renewables:-)
 
A

Andhadhun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2019
2,795
-33
1,455
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
Chhatrapati said:
I like the spending spree of big billionaires. Ambani announcing billions for Hydrogen gas production and Adani for Renewables:-)
Click to expand...
Entire CPEC was 47 Billion $ over 15 years with sovereign guarantee and has burdened pakistan with an unpayable debt that has made them kneel to both World Bank and CHINA.

Meanwhile Adani alone is planing to spend 20 Billion $ with zero sovereign guarantee. If only we had a "friend" like china.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom